Riley Gaines supports suspension of transgender cyclist Veronica Ivy

Riley Gaines has extended her support to Union Cycliste Internationale for recommending the suspension of transgender cyclist, Veronica Ivy for her reportedly continued abusive and threatening behaviour.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Riley Gaines wrote the news of UCI recommeding a suspension for Ivy and also appreciated them for their action. She also had some screenshots to back up her statement of claiming that Ivy showed continual abusive and threatening behavior.

Riley Gaines wrote:

"UCI has now recommended a suspension for cyclist Veronica Ivy (male who competes with women) for continual abusive and threatening behavior. Good on @UCI_cycling for holding Ivy accountable"

Gaines also shared a screenshot of a disturbing tweet from an account that has since been disabled which was allegedly owned by Veronica Ivy (formerly Rachel McKinnon). The former NCAA swimmer wrote:

"Ivy wishes all who oppose male inclusion in women's sports should die in a grease fire"

On July 14, the UCI published revised regulations regarding the participation of transgender athletes in International Events. Immediately, the next day, Ivy posted an image on her Instagram page with a bike and a expletive graphic art.

The cyclist added the following statement under her Instagram post,

"I hope the UCI is ready for the smoke that's coming on the heels of Bigoted Bigard's new trans ban. It's time to race. Just try and stop me. This isn't makeup mo********ers, it's WAR PAINT."

On another social media post on July 16, Ivy apparently wrote that she was forced into men's/open category.

"However, now I'm forced into the humiliating "Men's/Open" category. No cis woman will be in this category, only trans women and CIS men. That means it's not "open."

The transgender cyclist's social media posts have been included in the UCI's recommendation to suspend Veronica Ivy.

Veronica Ivy criticizes UCI for recommending her suspension

The Union Cycliste Internationale released revised regulations regarding the participation of transgender athletes in international competitions.

In response, Ivy posted some disturbing statements regarding the revised regulations.

The UCI then recommended the suspension of Veronica Ivy for her actions, and once again, she has used same kind of language to hit back at the UCI.

In a recent social media post, the cyclist once again posted a photo of a bike and wrote, "F**K the UCI".

She added:

"IS THIS OKAY UCI? WILL I BE FINED AND SUSPENDED FOR THIS?? You can't handle the criticism I'm bringing your way but I promise you haven't seen anything yet."

Veronica Ivy has also used more offensive language in her recent social media towards the UCI.