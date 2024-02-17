Roger Federer backed On Running to sponsor former 2-time European Champion Gesa Krause

Gesa Krause, German Olympian and two-time World Championships bronze medalist, has signed with Roger Federer-backed footwear brand On Running.

Krause specializes in the 3000m steeplechase and has represented Germany at both the 2012 London Olympics and the 2016 Rio Olympics. The 31-year-old claimed bronze medals at both the 2015 and 2019 World Championships in her specialist event, and is a two-time European champion in the same.

In 2019, while racing at the Doha World Championships, Gesa Krause clocked a personal best of 9:03.30, setting a national record in the process.

As the German athlete doubles down on her efforts to make it to her third Olympics this July, she will be sponsored by On Running, the popular Swiss footwear brand. Krause will debut her new sponsor at the ongoing German Indoor Championships, which are being held at the Leipzig Indoor Hall.

On Running, which has previously collaborated with Roger Federer to design pro tennis shoes, is also the sponsor of multiple big names in the sporting world, including Iga Swiatek, Yared Nuguse, Kristian Blummenfelt, Helen Obiri, and more.

Gesa Krause on running a 5k while 5 months pregnant

In 2022, Gesa Krause made headlines across the globe when she ran the "Silvesterlauf," an annual New Year's Eve race in Germany, while being five months pregnant. The national star clocked a 17:31, before putting her career on pause for her child.

After finishing 20th in the race, she spoke to Deutsche Welle about her accomplishments, saying:

"I am pregnant, not sick. I have a passion for running, and I believe that there is a way to combine [both running and pregancy] together.”

"I never expected that I could run so fast in the 22nd week [of pregnancy]. That makes me proud and happy and shows what I have in me, also for the time to come. There is simply joy for this special journey that I am now going on,” she added.

After giving birth to her son in April 2023, Gesa Krause made a swift comeback to her sport. She ran a half-marathon in October, before going on to race in a road 5k two months later.