Sachin Tendulkar, PT Usha, Leander Paes among athletes to celebrate Olympic Day

Indian sporting legends Sachin Tendulkar, PT Usha and Leander Paes were among those who took to social media to commemorate the occasion of Olympic Day on Wednesday.

Every year, June 23 is celebrated as International Olympic Day, with several activities being organized by National Olympic Committees across the world.

Tendulkar, regarded by many as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, posted a video of himself exercising, urging his followers to "stay healthy and be fit."

P.T. Usha, one of India's most successful sprinters who narrowly missed out on winning a medal at the 1984 Games, also wished her followers a Happy Olympic Day. Usha added that the Olympic Games inculcated values in her that she still uses to this day in daily life.

Once an Olympian, always an Olympian. The values it teaches you stays forever. Learnt to inculcate these values in my daily life and it’s brought me a long way. Wishing everyone a Happy #OlympicDay!

🎥: @Olympics pic.twitter.com/tkcSgH1xrr — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) June 23, 2021

Atlanta Olympic bronze medalist Leander Paes also wished everyone a safe and successful staging of the Games on the occasion of Olympic Day.

Let us celebrate the spirit of the Games, and the values it inculcates in our lives. With just a month to go to the #Tokyo2020 Olympics, here's wishing for a safe and successful olympics and wishing everyone a very Happy #OlympicDay! #UnitedByEmotion pic.twitter.com/QhKVcCuH3W — Leander Paes OLY (@Leander) June 23, 2021

Ankita Raina, India's current No. 1 women's singles tennis player, also spoke about the importance of the day in a video message posted by Team India.

Raina is slated to make her Olympic debut partnering Sania Mirza in the women's doubles event at the Tokyo Games next month.

The first Olympic Day was celebrated on this day in 1948. Since then, every year June 23 is celebrated as Olympic Day across the world.

One month to go for Tokyo Olympics

A man takes selfie in front of a countdown clock for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games on June 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan

The Tokyo Games is scheduled to begin on July 23 in Japan, a year after being postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The organizers have had to battle strong public sentiment among the Japanese people, a large percentage of whom are against holding the Games in the current environment.

The organizers have taken many precautionary measures to ensure the Games go ahead in the safest possible conditions. These include barring foreign spectators and allowing only 50 percent of local spectators in the stands.

Around 100 Indian athletes have so far qualified for the Tokyo Games next month. The Indian Olympic Association has said it expects another 25 to 35 athletes to join the Tokyo-bound Indian contingent.

