SAI approves extension of Neeraj Chopra's training camp in Turkey 

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has approved Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra's training camp extension in Turkey.

The 14-day extension will help Neeraj hone his skills ahead of the upcoming Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and the Athletics World Championships. The Birmingham Commonwealth Games is scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 8 while the Asian Games will be held from September 10 to 25 this year.

The ace javelin thrower is currently training at the Gloria Sports Arena in Antalya, Turkey. Neeraj Chopra has been working closely in Turkey with Dr. Klaus Bartonietz since March.

The approval was granted by the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) division, in consultation with the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). The extension proposal will also include financial assistance of approximately ₹5.5 lakhs.

The financial assistance with cover Neeraj’s training costs at Gloria Sports Arena along with his and Dr. Klaus Bartonietz's accommodation, travel, food, and medical insurance expenses.

It will also include a daily allowance of US $50 each for both Neeraj and Bartonietz for any other expenses they might incur during their stay.

Neeraj Chopra aims to breach 90m mark

The ace javelin thrower is keen on breaching the 90m mark this season. He has been hovering around the 90m mark but conquering the distance has eluded him so far.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda from his training base in the USA, Neeraj Chopra said he doesn't want to obsess about numbers. However, he does believe that breaching the 90m mark would cement his place among the best throwers in the world. Chopra said in response to a question by this Sportskeeda journalist:

"Winning a medal is one thing, throwing a distance is another. I know that breaching the 90m mark will put me on the list of the world's best throwers. I am close to it and I hope I can hit the mark soon. But having said that, I don't think about it too much and I don't take that pressure."

Meanwhile, Neeraj's coach Klaus Bartonietz has also been given a contract extension until the 2024 Paris Olympics.

