SAI approves six new foreign coaches for track and field athletes in India

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has approved six foreign coaches for athletics, up until the 2024 Paris Olympics. The coaches have been appointed with a total cost of around $42000 per month.
The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is willing to have the coaches on board within a month, keeping in mind the prevailing Omicron variant of COVID-19.
The coaches are being appointed in order to give solid preparation to the athletes for the Paris Summer Games. This step has been taken to design a long-term development path for the track and field events of the country.
The AFI categorized rotational throws such as hammer throw, discuss throw, as well as the 100m, 200m, race walking, javelin throw, and relay races as "identified sports".
AFI Chief Adille Sumariwalla hailed the decision of recruiting new coaches keeping in mind an action-packed 2022 calender year for the athletes.
“We have been feeling the need for some coaches, both at the junior and senior level, for a while now. Rotational throws, javelin, sprints, race walking, and relay races have been classified as ‘identified sports’ by us. This being a very competitive year, it is good that the recommendations have been approved. We want to have them onboard as soon as possible," said Athletics Federation of India president Adille Sumariwalla.
Six new coaches have been appointed
The elite coaches who have been appointed to train Indian track and field athletes are expected to resume duties within a month.
Finland’s Kimmo Kinnunen has been appointed for the javelin throw, Poland’s Josef Lisowski will train athletes competing in sprints and relays. Germany’s Steffen Reumann will look after the discus throw and shot put events. Meanwhile USA’s Tatiana Sibileva will train the Race Walkers.
The long jump and triple jump athletes will train under Cuba’s Juan Gualberto Napoles Cardenas. Whereas USA’S Scott Simmons has been appointed for the Middle and Long-distance athletes.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Also read: Jyothi Surekha Vennam eyes Asian Games medal, wants to compete in maximum upcoming tournaments