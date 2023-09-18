"Same girl same" - Allyson Felix on Serena Williams's claims on working out without a tournament in mind

Legendary sprinter Allyson Felix recently related with one of the greatest tennis players of all time, Serena Williams, in her post-retirement situation.

Both of them retired from their respective sports last year and have been working on their individual business ventures without any tournament in mind.

Both Felix and Williams have conquered the track and field and the tennis world, respectively, with their talents. While Felix is a seven-time Olympic gold medalist, Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam champion and also a four-time Olympic gold medallist.

Serena Williams has been focusing on Serena Ventures, a capital firm that funds founders from diverse backgrounds, since her retirement from tennis during the 2022 US Open.

She also stepped into the shoes of an author and traveled the world as a motivational speaker.

On the other hand, Allyson Felix is working on her shoe brand, Saysh, and is a member of the boards of several non-profit organizations focused on women and children.

As they are in their retirement phases, the two legendary athletes are devoid of preparing for tournaments like they used to.

Recently, Serena Williams expressed the void of training for championships in her latest post on X (formerly Twitter). She wrote:

"I’m not used to working out with no goal or to be honest - no championship in my mind. This is super weird."

Felix, who felt the same way, re-shared her compatriot's update on her page and wrote:

"Same girl same!"

Allyson Felix found another passion after retirement

Felix at World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Nine

One of Allyson Felix’s biggest career highlights is her beef with Nike. The sprinter made headlines in 2017 when her contract with Nike came to an end.

She shared that the shoe brand was not supportive of her pregnancy and that it allegedly intended to cut her pay by 70%.

After delivering her baby in 2018, she left Nike and decided to work towards bringing more support for female athletes. It was during this time that Felix discovered her passion.

She made the choice to create her own brand, Saysh, specializing in footwear crafted primarily for female athletes.

In her recent docu-series, Starting Blocks, on YouTube, Allyson Felix explained about her newfound passion:

"I always thought I was running for medals and it took me my entire career to realize that I was running for change."

She added:

"I didn't have a footwear sponsor. What if we just like did it ourselves? Having spoke out, having become a mother, gave me courage and a strength that I didn't know that I had."

