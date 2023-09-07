“What Allison did knowing that this could cost her career” - When Cari Champion talked about Allyson Felix’s maternal struggle in the sports world

Allyson Felix’s pregnancy story is indeed an inspiring tale of courage and independence. The 37-year-old athlete made headlines last year for calling out her ex-partner brand Nike, for allegedly mistreating her. Reflecting on Felix’s strong stance, journalist Cari Champion expressed her thoughts on the conditions women athletes face during their pregnancy.

Seven-time Olympic gold medallist, Allyson Felix gave birth to her daughter, Camryn in 2018. However, within six months of delivering her baby, the American athlete stunned the world as she returned to train for the 2019 Doha Championships and also won two gold medals there.

But later on in 2019, Allyons Felix made the shocking revelation about how she was treated during and after her pregnancy by the shoe-producing giant, Nike. She revealed that the brand was not supportive of her pregnancy and also cut her pay by 70 percent. Moreover, it had allegedly forced Felix to return to training immediately after giving birth. Sharing a story in the media, the athlete decided to part ways with Nike.

Later on, Felix focused on growing her own shoe brand, Bysash, and eventually became a successful businesswoman.

Remembering the retired athlete’s maternal struggle, journalist Cari Champion stated in an interview with NPR last year,

“What Allison did knowing that this could cost her her career. She fought and made it publicly known that Nike was not supportive of her having a child and now Nike all of a sudden has a program for women who want to have children. It's okay to have children,” the journalist told.

Champion concluded that previously female athletes were apprehensive about embracing their pregnancy due to the maternal struggle in the sports world. However, athletes like Allyson Felix and Serena Williams were torchbearers for giving female athletes their rights in the industry.

Allyson Felix opened up on her fallout with Nike

In 2019, Allyson Felix revealed the point when she decided to part ways with Nike. In an interview with the New York Times, she shared her take on pay cuts,

"If we have children, we risk pay cuts from our sponsors during pregnancy and afterward. It’s one example of a sports industry where the rules are still mostly made for and by men."

Furthermore, Felix explained that she accepted it when Nike decreased her pay by 70 percent. But she was not ready to accept the status quo around maternity. So, when she asked the brand to contractually guarantee that she would not be punished if she did not perform well around childbirth, the brand refused to agree.

That prompted Allyson Felix to part ways with Nike and become a voice for several female athletes who were going through the same situation.