"Sending all the love & prayers your way young king" - Former LSU Tigers Player Morgan Wells Offers Support to Greg Brooks Jr. Amid Brain Surgery

Greg Brooks, the safety for LSU Tigers faced a medical emergency when he was diagnosed with a brain tumor, which forced him to miss the game at Mississippi State. Brooks underwent brain surgery on Friday, where medical professionals successfully removed the brain tumor mass. Following this, the LSU Tiger went through a biopsy procedure and is awaiting the results.

Former LSU Tiger, Morgan Wells, who played for the Tigers from 2015-16, took to his social media to extend his wishes for Brooks' speedy recovery. Wells, who also battled a brain tumor as a student-athlete, showed solidarity with Brooks.

"As a former tiger who fought a brain tumor battle during my time as a student-athlete, sending All the love & prayers your way young king," he wrote.

LSU's coach, Brian Kelly confirmed that Brooks underwent tests after experiencing symptoms of vertigo. On Wednesday, Brooks experienced another episode of dizziness, leading to an MRI.

Brooks' family extended their gratitude to the medical staff and informed them that they were awaiting the biopsy results.

“Doctors successfully performed the procedure Friday to remove the mass, and we are awaiting biopsy results,” they informed. “Greg continues to fight, and we await further clarity on the extent of that battle,” his family continued.

LSU Tigers pays tribute to Greg Brooks ahead of LSU vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

Greg Brooks had to miss Saturday's match against his former team, the Arkansas Razorbacks at Tiger Stadium, famously known as the Death Valley in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Both the teams paid tribute to Brooks by adorning their helmets with stickers bearing the No.3 on helmets to honor the Tiger's Safety. Brooks wears No.3 and is in his second season with the LSU Tigers after playing for Arkansas for three seasons. Coincidently, LSU signed Brooks when Coach Brian Kelly joined the Tigers. Brooks transferred to LSU after the 2021 season.

LSU Football's social media paid tribute to honor their safety.

"This is for 3," it wrote. "LSU and Arkansas will honor Greg Brooks Jr. as he continues his fight."

In an interview with the SEC Network, coach Kelly spoke about honoring Brooks on the match day against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

"Our team has dedicated this season to Greg," he said. "We're gonna wear the No. 3 on our helmets, and Arkansas is going to do that as well. As you know, he played at Arkansas as well. We're so happy Coach Pittman has also been gracious to do that. And it'll be a solidarity of support for Greg," he continued.