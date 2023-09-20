LSU faced an unexpected setback in Week 3 when Greg Brooks was a last-minute scratch from the lineup. Coach Brian Kelly revealed it was due to a medical emergency but refrained from divulging specifics.

Despite the absence of key defensive starters Greg Brooks and linebacker Omar Speights, LSU displayed a remarkable defensive performance, limiting Mississippi State to 201 yards in a dominant 41-14 victory. The Tigers' ability to shine even without crucial players underscores Brian Kelly's defensive prowess.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Greg,” Kelly said, as per Tyler Nettuno of LSU Tigers Wire.

Alex Scarborough of ESPN reported that LSU safety Greg Brooks faced a medical emergency last week after being diagnosed with a brain tumor. He underwent surgery on Friday to remove the mass.

Greg Brooks' health update

The Brooks family has given a health update in an official statement

An official statement from Greg Brooks' family, verified by LSU, provided a midweek update on his condition.

"We are grateful for the work and care of the medical staff helping Greg through these challenges and for the concern and love poured out by so many in the Louisiana, Arkansas and national sports communities. This means the world to us at this difficult time," the Brooks family said, per ESPN.

Brooks had successful surgery to remove a "large brain tumor," although he awaits biopsy results. The family expressed gratitude for the medical staff's care and the outpouring of support from the sports communities.

LSU's Brian Kelly revealed that Brooks' earlier bout with vertigo was a symptom of the tumor, discovered after an MRI following renewed dizziness.

When asked about his return this season, Kelly couldn't confirm but noted Brooks' determination. The fifth-year senior has already made up his mind to fight back while awaiting further updates on his battle against this health condition.

