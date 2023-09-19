Is Deion Sanders still with Tracey Edmonds? Coach Prime's relationship timeline explored

Following the demise of his two marriages, Deion Sanders has been in a long-term relationship with Tracey Edmonds. The two have been together for more than 10 years. Their relationship began in 2012. The two have remained together ever since, keenly supporting each other.

Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds first met at a party for a film she was producing. Following that, the two had subsequent meetings to explore an idea for a reality television show, which ultimately ignited the beginnings of their romantic relationship.

Who is Deion Sanders’ girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds?

Tracey Edmonds is a businesswoman, television producer and on-air personality. She currently serves as the CEO of Edmonds Entertainment Group Inc. and Alrightnow.com. Additionally, she has a history of co-hosting the popular television show "Extra" from 2014 to 2017.

While at Extra, Tracey Edmonds garnered significant acclaim, earning an Emmy Award for her co-hosting duties, alongside Mario Lopez and Charissa Thompson. She also received recognition for a number of her film productions, which include reality TV shows.

Tracey Edmonds has had a prolific career. She has produced projects across various media platforms, including television, film, music, and digital media. She holds a position on the National Board of Directors for the Producers Guild of America, further showcasing her influence and involvement in the entertainment industry.

Tracey Edmonds' previous marriages

Edmonds has a history of being in the spotlight, due to her previous marriage. In 1992, she tied the knot with the renowned musician Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds. Their marriage, during which they had two sons, came to an end in 2005 after a 13-year union.

Additionally, she married actor Eddie Murphy a few years after her divorce. However, after a symbolic wedding ceremony in Bora Bora in 2008, Edmonds and Murphy announced their separation just two weeks later.

Are Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds married?

Despite being together for quite a long time, it doesn't appear that Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds plan to get married. The two each have been married twice, and those unions didn't end on a bright note. Obviously, they might not be ready for another ride.

Nonetheless, the affection between the Colorado head coach and the TV producer remains strong. They've outrightly supported each other in their various endeavors and have built a great understanding of one another. They are seen together on many occasions in various places, despite not living in the same home.