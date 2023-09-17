What is Tracey Edmonds' ethnicity? Deion Sanders' current girlfriend's background explored

Tracey Edmonds is an African-American businesswoman who is the girlfriend and fiance of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders.

The 56-year-old is the CEO of Edmonds Enternaiment Group Inc. and Alrightnow.com. She also co-hosted the television show Extra from 2014-2017. Currently, she sits on the national board of directors of the Producers Guild of America.

Edmonds, an ethnically black woman, like Sanders, attended Stanford University, one of the most elite educational institutions in the US. She has produced over 20 TV shows since 1997. For her work at Extra, she earned an Emmy award, one of the most prestigious prizes on the silver screen.

6th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals

She fully supports her fiance's career goals, posting messages after the first two wins for the Buffaloes. After the team won their Week 2 encounter versus the Cornhuskers, she shared the following message on social media:

“Congrats Coach Prime Deion Sanders and (Colorado Buffaloes) on another amazing win,”

After the Buffaloes beat TCU in the first full week of college football, Tracey Edmonds said:

"Congrats to Coach Prime Deion Sanders and the entire Colorado Buffaloes Football team and coaches on a phenomenal game and win today!”

How did Tracey Edmonds and Deion Sanders meet?

They first met in 2012 when Coach Prime attended the premier of a movie produced by Edmonds. Others business meetings brought them together in the ensuing months, and their relationship took off.

Sanders described the opportunity of meeting Edmonds:

"It was a blessing for my life," Sanders said of meeting Edmonds, whom he calls a "classy, professional, and real woman."

The couple now lives in Canton, Texas, but divide their time between Boulder, where Sanders coaches, and Atlanta and Los Angeles, where Edmond persues her career in the movie industry.

Coach Prime has said that he values his fiance's career as much as his, describing Edmonds' work:

"I mean, I don't take anything she does for granted, and the shows she chooses to produce. They're meaningful. They have substance. They're informative and challenging, and I love that about it."

Their personal life and work have coincided at least once, when Tracey Edmonds produced the TV show Deion's Family Playbook. The program is a reality show about Coach Prime's family, where Edmonds herself starred. The show ran for three seasons, from 2014 to 2015.