Deion Sanders' son Shedeur Sanders now has more than 50 percent of the bets and money wagered to win the Heisman Trophy: Reports

Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes are currently 2-0 as they head into their Week 3 encounter against neighboring Colorado State. The Buffs' convincing Week 2 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers helped them climb to No. 18 in the Week 3 AP Poll.

The Buffaloes are led by Sanders' son, Shedeur, who shined in the quarterback position in his first two games at the FBS level. In Week 1, he registered 510 passing yards with four touchdowns, and last Saturday accrued the not-less impressive sum of 393 yards with two touchdown passes.

Shedeur transferred from Jackson State, where he also played under his father for two seasons, leading the school to a 21-3 record. According to a recent report, he currently has 50% of the bets to win the Heisman Trophy on Draft Kings.

Shedeur Sanders' Heisman chances

Every day, there seems to be a new outlandish achievement that is now within reach for the Sanders family. Many fans believe that since defeating TCU, the Buffs might make it all the way to the playoffs.

Deion Sanders led the Buffaloes to a 2-0 record the same week Alabama lost to Texas. This has gotten fans and analysts theorizing that Prime could replace Nick Saban at Tuscaloosa and, from there, go to Dallas to take Jerry Jones's Cowboys to the Super Bowl.

The national media is filled with Sanders mania. Admittedly, the turnaround for a football program that was 1-11 in 2022 has been incredible, but the hype surrounding it is through the roof.

The latest entry into this hype mania is the betting odds for Shedeur to win the Heisman this year. Some analysts have mentioned him as a dark horse for this year's award, but right now, he has 50% of total bets and money wagered to be the Heisman winner in Draft Kings, according to SBE College Football.

The report comes via sports betting agent Ben Hawkes.

Interestingly, the Buffaloes entered Week 2 with +10000 odds to win the national title, according to Draft Kings. After the win, that dropped to +8000. Shedeur's odds of winning the Heisman? They went from +2800 to +2000.

All this hype might or might not be warranted; it is too soon to say. Coach Prime is doing a fantastic job so far, but calling them national title contenders in Week 2 seems premature. Nonetheless, Coach Prime is a very intelligent man and a great marketeer.

He is milking this national attention and, in the process, giving his young players confidence to perform above expectations, revitalize the brand of the Colorado football program, and position himself for a better job in the future.