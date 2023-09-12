Did Deion Sanders play baseball? Coach Prime's MLB career, list of past teams explored

Deion Sanders is one of those rare few who were able to play more than one sport at the professional level. He played both football and baseball. He is mainly known for his football career, but baseball-wise we aren't talking about playing Double-A ball like Michael Jordan did. He even played for the Atlanta Braves in the 1992 World Series.

Sanders, who was a two-time All-American defensive back at Florida State and also helped the Seminoles to the 1987 College World Series, started his pro career in 1989 in both sports.

In that year, he became the first athlete ever to score an NFL touchdown and hit an MLB home run in the same week. He launched his home run on Sept. 5 against the Seattle Mariners while playing for the Yankees. Five days later, he scored a touchdown on a punt return for the Atlanta Falcons.

So far, Deion Sanders, now the Colorado Buffaloes football coach, is the only person to have played in a Super Bowl and a World Series. It could be a long time until someone ties that one.

What were Deion Sanders' numbers in the MLB?

Sanders was never selected for the All-Star game, nor did he win the World Series. Nonetheless, over nine seasons he got a respectable slash line of .263/.319/.392.

While you wouldn't want Sanders being your No. 4 batter, given his athleticism, you could see him first or second in the order. He had a good number of stolen bases, with 186 bags in 249 attempts. In total, he had 39 home runs and 168 RBIs.

Sanders played with five MLB teams: the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds and San Franciso Giants. His best years were with the Braves, especially in that 1991 season, when he averaged .304.

Deion Sanders could have been in two World Series, given that he was on the Braves roster when they made the fall classic in 1991. Nonetheless, his Atlanta Falcons contract forced him to report to the team for the NFL season and prevented him from playing against the Minnesota Twins. In any case, the Braves fell to the Twins.

In the year that he played the World Series, they lost to the Toronto Blue Jays in six games, and in 1993 they lost to the Phillies in the NLCS. Sanders didn't make it to the MLB postseason again.

