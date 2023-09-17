The Colorado vs Colorado State game suddenly became heated in the days leading up to it, as CSU's head coach Jay Norvell criticized Deion Sanders' way of dressing during games and press conferences.

What started with quips and comebacks through social media and TV in the days and hours before the game became an open brawl in the middle of the field on Saturday afternoon between the players of both Colorado schools.

As the Buffaloes players were taunted by the Rams, the crowd at Folsom Field clearly chanted the following in unison:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"F*ck CSU, f*ck CSU, f*ck CSU"

Reports on the field indicated that superstar Travis Hunter was reveling in the fight that initiated in the hours leading up to the game and went to the student section of the stadium to fire up the student core.

Expand Tweet

Colorado vs. CSU: What is the feud about?

The Colorado State coach seemed to take an unnecessary jab at Deion Sanders' eccentric approach to the media on Wednesday. The coach went on his weekly radio show and said this, seemingly referring to Coach Prime:

"I sat down with ESPN today. And I don’t care if they hear it in Boulder. I told them, ‘I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off.’ And I said, ‘When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off.’ That’s what my mother taught me. They’re not going to like us no matter what we say or do. It doesn’t matter. So, let’s go up there and play."

To this, Coach Prime answered:

"I’m minding my own business, watching some film, trying to get ready, trying to get out here and be the best coach I can be. And I look up, and I read some bull junk that they done said about us"

Deion Sanders also seemed to mock the CSU coach's comment, by gifting all his players a new pair of shades.

Sanders currently has his own line of sunglasses in collaboration with Blenders. The release of the Sanders collection coincided with the start of the feud, which boosted sales up to 1.2 million dollars in just a few days.

As they say, picking a fight with one of the prime personalities in college football is not a good idea, coach Norvell; however, the result of this verbal back and forth will be clear following the Week 3 encounter.