How to buy Deion Sanders' "Blenders" sunglasses? Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Colorado Coach Deion Sanders has unveiled a new collaboration with Blenders for his sunglasses. The collaboration is titled Blenders x Coach Prime and the collection is available for pre-order.

To pre-order the sunglasses, you can go to Blenders Eyewears' website and check out the two pairs available right now. Currently, there are two different pairs of Blenders sunglasses available for pre-order, the "Prime 21 - Gold" and "Prime 21 - Black." Both the pairs are listed for $67 and are expected to ship on Nov. 6.

The description of the sunglasses gives us more of an insight into the design and material from the official website:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"'Look good, feel good, play good.' COACH PRIME says it - now take it to heart by copping 'PRIME 21 - Black.' These 'Millenia X2' shades score big with a polarized PureBlend Lens for superior scratch resistance and a metal core for an enhanced fit and feel. But where 'PRIME 21' truly dominates is the details. Gold-tone hardware and a glossy interior contrast the matte-black frame. And in a nod to the Hall of Famer's first season at Folsom Field, metallic 'PRIME' and 'WE COMING' badges grace the temples, reminding you to make today your best day."

This collaboration helps sales coming off Colorado State coach Jay Norvell's comments about not wearing sunglasses and a hat when addressing adults, taking a shot at Deion.

How will Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes do in their in-state rivalry game against the Colorado State Rams?

Deion and his Colorado Buffaloes team look ready as they are currently the 18th-ranked program in the nation. The comments by Jay may have helped them lock into this game, instead of overlooking it for next week's matchup against the Oregon Ducks to begin conference play in the Pac-12.

However, with a completely new roster from last year, Deion has dominated the competition and has done it just as Coach Prime. His son, junior quarterback Shedeur Sanders, has been dominating the competition with his incredible 77.5 completion percentage with zero turnovers. It helps them dominate their competition.

Colorado has dominated the all-time Rocky Mountain Showdown matchup against Colorado State and should do so tonight as well. It will be something worth watching.