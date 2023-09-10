Deion Sanders' choice of sunglasses grabbed the attention of the fans during Saturday's encounter versus Nebraska. As Deion Sander's Buffaloes defeated the Cornhuskers in the big noon game, Prime's flashy outfit drew the attention of fans in the stadium and the ones watching through TV.

Deion Sanders is the man of the hour in college football. Everyone is interested in watching Colorado now and learning every detail from the former NFL star. You can't even watch a game and not see him on the Aflac commercial with Nick Saban.

Today we are taking a look at the fashion choices of Coach Prime in the eyewear department.

What sunglasses does Deion Sanders wear?

According to GQ Magazine, Prime has an entire collection of sunglasses that includes brands like Gucci and Jacques Marie Maggies. Others have noted that one of his favorite is the mirrored sunglasses. Some of Deion Sanders's sunglasses includes the Heat Wave Visual Lazer Face Z87 sunglasses and the Smith Wildcat sunglasses.

Coach Prime has a higher fashion sense than your average HC

He has also been seen sporting some Spy Optics Monolyth mirrored sunglasses, which retail for $160. He has been seen wearing traditional prescription-like eyewear in the form of the Le Chi Eyewear glasses during a motivational speech.

On his Instagram, he has featured some rimless sunglasses that many guess could be the MLB ZRX3 Sunglasses.

It is obvious that Deion Sanders loves those sunglasses, with some reports speculating that he has upwards of 14 pairs of shades.

Colorado's Week 2

On the sporting side of things, Deion Sanders and his Buffaloes showed they are the real deal by destroying the Cornhuskers 36-14 in a home game at Boulder. The Cornhuskers defense played a great first half, but Nebraska was unable to capitalize on their performance due to a poor showing by QB Jeff Sims.

At several points in the game, Sims incurred too many unforced errors, fumbling the ball on several snaps and causing unnecessary turnovers. Shedeur Sanders had 393 yards with two touchdowns. Jeff Sims scored a rushing touchdown for Nebraska on a very long run.

