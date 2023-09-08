After a stunning Week 1 victory over TCU, everyone is talking about Deion Sanders's impact on the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Buffs, led by Deion's son and star quarterback Shedeur Sanders, defeated the No. 17 Horned Frogs 45-42 in a thrilling encounter that went down to the wire.

Travis Hunter, another player who switched from Jackson State to Colorado with the Sanders, was the other standout from the game, playing upwards of 100 snaps on both sides of the ball.

Everyone has praised Sanders for reshaping a program that went 1-11 last year. Personalities from across the football world, like Skip Bayless, Pat McAfee, Michael Irvin, Joel Klapp and Jim Harbough, have had nothing but kind words for the Colorado HC.

How important Sanders' personal beliefs are to his training style and success hasn't escaped anyone. As soon as the game ended, Coach Prime told Fox Sports:

"Thank you, Jesus. I'm so grateful right now."

Sanders, a devout Christian, had been part of a minor controversy during the Buffs' training sessions earlier in the year, with him asking players to join him in prayer mid-practice.

The Federalist reported that the Pro Football Hall of Famer encouraged coaches and staff members to lead the team in the following prayer:

"Lord, we thank You for this day, Father, for this opportunity as a group. Father, we thank You for the movement that God has put us in place to be in charge of. We thank You for each player here, each coach, each family. In Jesus’ name, we pray. Amen"

In January, according to the same publication, the Freedom for Religion Foundation expressed concerns at Coach Prime allegedly coercing students and players into his beliefs, calling his behavior "inappropriate and unconstitutional."

With no member of his staff or CU student complaining, however, we believe Sanders' approach positively influences his student-athletes.

Deion Sanders' coaching philosophy is heavily influenced by his faith, as he integrates his spiritual beliefs into motivating and inspiring his players.

Deion Sanders is one of the few Black coaches in college football

Deion Sanders is an African-American helping break barriers through his presence alone as a head coach in the NCAA. White males have historically dominated head coaching positions in college sports.

The Associated Press reported in March 2022 that only 9% of HC positions in Division I were held by African Americans, while 89% of football coaches across the three divisions are white.

Coach Prime is acutely aware of what he symbolizes for the Black community in the sport and is always quick to point out his roots. His first job on the coaching side of things was with Jackson State, an HBCU.

HBCU stands for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and it refers to schools established before the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and whose main purpose was to offer Black students a path to higher education.

According to Deion Sanders, he was sent to Jackson State by God. Recently, asked when he was a "Nole" by a reporter in reference to his early days at Florida State, Sanders was quick to point out that he graduated from an HBCU and not FSU.

He graduated from Talladega College in 2020.

In the post-game conference on Saturday, Deion Sanders also reminded the media that some people doubted his son Shedeur for coming from an HBCU.

"We had some guys that singled themselves out with their playing and their playing ability," Deion Sanders said. "A lot of guys you doubted -- one of them from an HBCU -- I think he (Shedeur) had 510 yards passing in a Power 5 football game. And he happens to be my son, and I'm proud of him tremendously."

"For real? Shedeur Sanders? From an HBCU? The one that played at Jackson last year? The one that you asked me, 'Why would I give him the starting job?' I've got receipts. I know who they are."

Colorado takes on Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, Sept. 9, in Week 2 of the 2023 college football season.