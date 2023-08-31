"Stay out of grown folks' business" - Deion Sanders bashes former NFL star for his undue criticism on latest FSU question

Deion Sanders has never been afraid to stir controversy. It's part of his brand, and he thrives on it. On Wednesday, while addressing a press conference at Colorado, Coach Prime replied to a reporter who identified as a Miami Hurricanes fan that he was no Seminole.

That came off as a surprise to many, given that "Prime Time" started his football career at Florida State, where he played football for four seasons in the late 80s.

Deion Sanders didn't seem to take the criticism well, with Coach Prime taking to Twitter to reply:

"Ain't nobody give me nothing, I took it and earned it. Stay out of Grown folks business you have no idea what is what," Sanders said.

Many have speculated that the petty remark was due to the fact that FSU rejected Sanders for a coaching job at his former school, per The Athletic. Reportedly, the FSU officials decided not to offer him a job due to his educational qualifications.

Sanders went back to school after FSU's rejection, graduating in 2020 from Talladega College. That would explain his HBCU remark at the press conference. HBCU stands for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, of which Talladega is considered one.

Sanders brought his son with him to Colorado

Reactions to Deion Sanders Tweet

In a rather condescending tone, Deion Sanders reminded his critics that his number is retired at Florida State for a reason. According to Sanders, he is one of the best ever to grace the Seminoles football fields.

Some fans spoke in Prime's defense:

Others didn't think that he was right on this one:

Others were confounded by the language displayed by a HC, a point with which we wholeheartedly agree:

Others pointed out how unnecessary is for a figure of Sander's standing to be so petty:

This is by no means the first time Sanders has gotten into trouble for controversial comments. To close this article, we would like to examine some remarks that we considered to be far more scathing from Coach Prime.

Deion Sanders' recruitment mindset

This hasn't been the only controversial comment by Deion Sanders this year, far from it.

Back in February, during the recruitment season, there were several reports that Sanders' recruitment philosophy seemed surprisingly backward and based on stereotypes.

These claims were based on the interview Sanders gave on the Rich Eisen Show, in which he said this about his approach when selecting quarterbacks:

“Well, we have different attributes. Smart, tough, fast, disciplined with character. Now, quarterbacks are different, we want mother, father. Dual parent. We want that kid to be 3.5 [GPA] and up. Because he has to be smart. Not bad decisions off the field, at all. Because he has to be a leader of men.”

While this is the sort of argument that has prevented minorities from getting a fair shot at football, one could forgive Deion Sanders for his remarks, with nothing that he said being wrong on its own and without context. It was his following remarks that raised some eyebrows:

“Defensive linemen is totally opposite,” said Sanders as he went even deeper into his flawed philosophy. “Single mama, trying to get it, he’s on free lunch. I’m talking about just trying to make it. He’s trying to rescue mama. Like mama barely made the flight. And I want him to just go get it. It’s a whole different attribute that you look for in different positions. And we have that stuff just chronicled. We know what we want, and we go get it.”