Jordan Travis has been Florida State's starting QB for the last two years and returns for a fifth season with the Seminoles. In 2020, he took the starting job from James Blackman.

PFF's NFL analyst Trevor Sikkema has dubbed the young signal caller a top-10 QB for the 2024 draft. Expectations are high this season, with the Seminoles currently ranked No.8 in the AP poll. A playoff run wouldn't be unthinkable.

Florida State's Jordan Travis

What does Florida State's QB depth chart look like for 2023?

Alongside Jordan Travis, FSU's QB depth chart includes redshirt junior Tate Rodemaker. With only two QBs on their roster, the depth chart looks thin, especially if injuries befall them.

Rodemaker threw for 254 yards with two TDs and two INTs last season. He has a QBR of 81.0

Jordan Travis - Stats and strengths

Travis had career highs across all passing departments last year. He threw for 3214 yards, with 24 TDs and five INTs. His passing rate was 160.1, completing 64% of his passes and averaging 9.1 yards per pass. He also ran for 417 yards with seven rushing TDs, demonstrating his dual-threat nature. He weighs 212 pounds, which makes him an elusive QB, capable of outrunning opponents if he gets into trouble.

Which QB candidate's playing style suits the offensive system?

Undoubtedly, Travis will lead the team, and the 2022 season numbers prove it. With a tremendous wide receiver core and Trey Benson as running back, the Seminoles can dream of making the playoffs this season.

Florida State last won the title under Jameis Winston as QB

Who was Florida State's Starting QB in the Last 5 Years?

Travis was the starter in 2022 and 2021. He shared duties with James Blackman in the 2020 season. Blackman was the undisputed starter in 2019, and Deondre Francois started in 2018.

Florida State's Starting QB in 2022

Travis's numbers last year were phenomenal, achieving career highs across all passing categories. The Seminoles went 10-3 and closed the season with a Cheez-It Bowl victory over the Sooners. They ended the season No.10 in the coaches poll and No.11 in the AP Poll.

Florida State's Starting QB in 2021

Travis showed just a little bit about what to expect in 2021. He threw for 1539 yards, with 15 TDs and six INTs. His passer rating was 148.9, and he completed 62.9% of his passes. The team had a disappointing season as they went 5-7.

Who will be Florida State's starting QB in 2023?

There's no doubt that Florida State's starting QB is Jordan Travis's. The Seminoles have a big season in front of them, with playoff dreams in mind. This season will determine how high Travis's stock is valued at the 2024 NFL Draft. They have a tough matchup in week one as they face LSU at home on Sunday, September 3.