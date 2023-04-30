Miami Dolphins Undrafted Free Agents Signings Tracker After 2023 NFL Draft

The Miami Dolphins owned just four picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, so they were forced to be efficient in finding valuable players. They are also the reason why the first round featured just 31 picks, instead of the usual 32 picks for 32 teams. This came as a result of being found guilty of a tampering violation that required them to forfeit draft picks, including their 2023 first-rounder.

The tampering violation determined that the Dolphins were recruiting quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Sean Payton to join their franchise despite being under contract with different teams. This is a direct violation of the NFL's official rules on negotiating new contracts. In addition to their first-rounder this year, they were also forced to surrender their third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

While the violation took away one of their 2023 NFL Draft picks, the Dolphins also traded several of them away from established veterans. In the past two years, they have acquired Tyreek Hill, Jalen Ramsey and Bradley Chubb via trade. All three superstars required Miami to send back draft picks in the trade package.

The Dolphins have made the most of their four 2023 NFL Draft picks, selecting valuable players that fill a need on their current roster. They can now continue this process by signing undrafted free agents. All players who go unselected immediately become unrestructed free agents. The Dolphins have been one of the most active teams in signing them.

Miami Dolphins Undrafted Free Agents Signings

Miami Dolphins' leadership

Here is the complete list of undrafted free agents signed by the Miami Dolphins following the 2023 NFL Draft:

James Blackman, QB, Arkansas State Red Wolves

Christopher Brooks, RB, BYU Cougars

Daewood Davis, WR, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Chris Coleman, WR, Cal Poly Mustangs

Julian Hill, TE, Campbell Camels

Jarrett Horst, OL, Michigan State Spartans

DJ Scaife Jr., OT, Miami Hurricanes

Anthony Montalvo, DL, UCF Knights

Brandon Pili, DL, USC Trojans

Randy Charlton, DL, Mississippi State Bulldogs

Mitchell Agude, EDGE, Miami Hurricanes

Zeke Vandenberg, LB, Illinois State Redbirds

Garrett Nelson, LB, Nebraska Cornhuskers

Aubrey Miller, LB, Jackson State Tigers

Ethan Bonner, DB, Stanford Cardinal

Bennett Williams, S, Oregon Ducks

Miami Dolphins picks in the 2023 NFL Draft

Devon Achane

Here is the complete list of players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft by the MIami Dolphins:

Round 2, Pick 51 - Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina Gamecocks

Round 3, Pick 84 - Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M Aggies

Round 6, Pick 197 - Elijah Higgins, WR, Stanford Cardinal

Round 7, Pick 238 - Ryan Hayes, OT, Michigan Wolverines

