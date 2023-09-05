"We don't cut deals": Deion Sanders goes blunt on his intentions to lead Colorado after a spectacular win against TCU in Week 1

Deion Sanders joined former Cowboys teammate Michael Irvin and long-time Dallas supporter Skip Bayless on Fox's "Undisputed" after Colorado's victory in its college football season opener on Saturday.

In such a friendly environment, Coach Prime was able to completely open up about the Buffaloes' performance in their upset 45-42 over No. 17 TCU, his coaching philosophy and his sons.

When Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin asked about the win, the Cowboys legend replied:

"But it was so wonderful. Mike and I didn't really feel it until we really got on the field, and I saw everybody in full uniform and the recruits around the perimeter, and it was time to play ball."

When asked about his ability to coach and how it expressed itself during the game, Deion Sanders had this to say:

"They just didn't know I was Coach Prime for the last 20 years. We know what we teach. We know we preach. We don't cut deals, and one thing: We going to stick to who we are. The standard is the standard, we will not move the scale."

Deion Sanders' thoughts on the win over TCU

Michael Irvin then asked him about Colorado's title expectations for the future, to which Deion Sanders answered:

"Right? Right, I said it all the time. It's levels to this thing. And we are just stacking days and stacking levels and trying to be 2% better. On every day in every play. We trying to win the down, we trying to win the series, we trying to win a quarter, we trying to win the half, and we're gonna do it all over again twice."

Deion Sanders also mentioned being proud that they only got six penalties during the entire game. He also said they knew they would win since they left Boulder.

Shedeur Sanders was one of the standouts of the game

At one point, Skip Bayless asked if this could possibly be the most satisfying win of his career, to which Sanders replied:

"No, no, no. Playmaker gave me a Super Bowl ring. Jerry got me another one (In reference to his two Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys). So now those are satisfying wins. But as a coach, you know, as the front guy, as a leader, that was truly remarkable."

After a thrilling victory, Deion Sanders and the University of Colorado take on Nebraska in Week 2.