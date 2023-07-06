The Michael Irvin lawsuit, which was already going to be quite lucrative, could top $100 million after the latest development. To summarize, Irvin was accused of inappropriate behavior during the Super Bowl week at a Mariott hotel. A hotel employee accused him and he was subsequently dropped from the coverage and has since been suspended by ESPN.

Irvin reportedly sought $100 million in damages, but that number is very likely to go up. A fourth claim for relief has pretty damning language that could turn the tides in his favor.

According to Inside the Star, the suit reads:

“Defendants' actions were intentional, aggravated, and committed with an evil mind and intent to cause injury or in reckless and/or deliberate disregard of an unjustifiably substantial risk of significant harm to Mr. Irvin. Mr. Irvin is entitled to an award of punitive damages in an amount sufficient to punish Defendants and deter them and others similarly situated from engaging in like conduct in the future.”

Irvin sued the employee who accused him and claims that everything that transpired was calculated with the 'evil' intent of harming the Dallas Cowboys legend's career.

Michael Irvin lawsuit harming his post-NFL career

Thus far, the whole incident has harmed Michael Irvin's analyst career as he has been suspended ever since. The original complaint states:

“Defendants improperly took direct measures to scar Mr. Irvin's reputation, which had a direct and detrimental effect on his livelihood, business relationships and prospective engagements and caused him humiliation and emotional distress. Defendants accomplished this result through unfair and wrongful means.”

Irvin's team believes it has evidence that proves that everything the defendant claimed about the wide receiver is falsified and that could back up their claims that she did it on purpose to hurt Irvin.

Michael Irvin has not been able to work

The Cowboys legend has sought a lot of money in damages and could be seeking interest on them as well. This case has been long and drawn out as it first occurred in February.

It's been five months since then and Irvin hasn't been able to work as a result.

