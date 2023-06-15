“Where else am I hard?” – When Michael Irvin was left lost for words in Cowboys legend’s wildest interview yet

Over the years as an NFL wide receiver and then as a top analyst, Michael Irvin has done countless interviews. The legendary pass catcher has been talked to by so many different people, but there may not have been a wilder interview than one with Caleb Pressley.

The Barstool personality interviews athletes in awkward fashion, often making them laugh and grow incredibly uncomfortable. That's exactly what happened with Irvin when he went on the show, Sundae Conversations.

Pressley said:

"They say you got the three hards... They say, Michael Irvin is hard mentally. He's hard in the muscle and you know where else they say you're hard?"

He grinned at Irvin, who dumbfoundedly responded:

"Where else am I hard?"

Pressley laughed and said:

"Hard of hearing. You talk so loud! Is that true?"

Irvin burst into laughter and said:

"I may have four hards then, I'm just saying!"

The host, athlete and co-host all burst out laughing at this point. It's safe to say that this topic of conversation had never come up in an Irvin interview before, but that's what Pressley does.

Is Michael Irvin still suspended from NFL Network?

Michael Irvin has been an analyst for the NFL Network for a very long time, but he has been notably absent from their coverage recently. Right before the Super Bowl, a woman alleged inappropriate conduct by the wide receiver and they suspended him.

Michael Irvin is suspended from NFL Network

He said via USA Today:

“Honestly, I’m a bit baffled with it all. This all happened in a 45-second conversation in the lobby. When I got back after going out … I came into the lobby, and I talked to somebody. I talked to this girl. I don’t know her, and I talked to her for about 45 seconds."

As of the recent NFL Draft, Irvin was still suspended. The legendary wide receiver was notably absent from the coverage of that event, so there is no indication of when he will return.

The former Dallas Cowboy is suing over this entire thing, but he remains away from the Network while it all sorts out.

