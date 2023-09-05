There's no denying that Deion Sanders' arrival at Boulder changed the recruitment picture for the University of Colorado. The arrival of talents like Shadeur Sanders and Travis Hunter proves that. From having a 1-11 season last year, the Buffaloes' fortunes have turned to having two Heisman contenders in their team.

We have all heard about how Sanders changed the game at Colorado, bringing 86 new faces, with 70 of them scholarship players. 57 of those came in on the transfer portal.

But there's always a downside to these magnificent stories, and in this case, many had to leave the program in order to make space for fresh talent. Prime had to spend as much time recruiting as he did separating the wheat from the chaff.

Colorado's Travis Hunter played 144 snaps on both sides of the ball on Saturday

How many players transferred out of Deion Sanders' Colorado team?

Deion Sanders' Colorado team had 71 players enter the transfer portal according to ESPN. This didn't come as much of a surprise as one of Deion Sanders' first remarks after he came into Boulder was that after a 1-11 season players should:

"Hop in that portal"

Back in May Colorado's athletic director Rick George told ESPN, that:

"When [Sanders] first came in, he said, 'there's a lot of people here who may not be here,' because he evaluated and looked at the talent on our team, he's just publicly stated it, where a lot of people don't. ... Coach is doing what he thinks is best for this program."

In spring, when the news that 80% plus of the Colorado roster was going to be moving out, Prime said this on the Patt McAffee show:

"We already know what we have coming in, y'all just don't know what we have ... There is no way we can put new furniture in this beautiful home if we don't clean out the old furniture. And that is not a shot."

Also, some recruits like Seydou Traore who came in for the spring practices, decided to reenter the transfer portal. Traore ended up at Mississippi State.

Some might disagree with Coach Prime's tactics, but so far he has talked the talk and walked the walk. The college football world will be expectative on Saturday to see if they can keep up the momentum versus Nebraska.