A transformation is underway at Boulder as Deion Sanders' Buffaloes rise to national relevance after their 45-42 victory over No. 17 TCU. The talent displayed by the Colorado team in Saturday's game surprised many.

Nonetheless, this was well-received by those who know how much time and effort Coach Prime invested into the recruiting season. Deion's personality and legacy are a magnet for highly-rated recruits, which helps explain the change in fortunes for the University of Colorado. Let's take a look at how many players did Sanders bring to the program.

Shadeur Sanders broke a Colorado school record with 510 yards and 4 TDs

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

How many players did Deion Sanders take with him to Colorado?

According to ESPN, 86 new Colorado players accompanied Sanders on his trip to Texas. This reconstruction of a team is almost unheard of in college football.

When asked about his coaching tactics, Prime had this to say:

"We're going to continuously be questioned because we do things that have never been done, we do things that have never been done and that makes people uncomfortable."

Shadeur and Travis are the keys to this rebuild and also played under Sanders at Jackson State. Sanders said this on Saturday regarding his former Jackson State players:

"We had some guys that singled themselves out with their playing and their playing ability," Deion Sanders said. "A lot of guys you doubted -- one of them from an HBCU -- I think he had 510 yards passing in a Power 5 football game. And he happens to be my son, and I'm proud of him, tremendously."

Colorado Two-Way Hunter Football

Which Jackson State players transferred to Colorado?

Nine players joined Sanders in his move from Jackson State to Colorado. The impact of Prime's departure was felt heavily on Jackson State with 24 players in total leaving in the transfer portal.

The following are the transfers that Sanders brought with him from his previous gig:

Shadeur Sanders QB

Shilo Sanders S

Tyler Brown OT

Jeremiah Brown LB

Gaines Willie WR

Travis Hunter CB/WR

Alejandro Mata PK

Silmon-Craig Cam'Ron S

Wilkerson Sy'veon RB