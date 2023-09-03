How many of Deion Sanders' sons play football? All you need to know 

In Colorado's upset win over TCU in their season opener, Deion Sanders' son Shedeur had himself a game. The younger 'Prime Time' recorded 510 passing yards — the most passing yards ever tallied by a QB in Buffaloes history.

Now that is a debut, and one that may make people wonder: how many of Deion Sanders' sons play football?

We're going to take a look at Prime Time's family here, and how many of his sons have followed in his footsteps. Are they as good as their dad was during his playing days? Probably not. But can they play? Absolutely. So, without further ado, let's dive in.

He has four football players in his family, if we're counting his adopted son JaQuan Sheals. Here's a quick look at the collegiate football careers of these young men.

Deion Sanders Jr.

Deion Jr. played for the SMU Mustangs as a wide receiver, where he recorded 233 career yards and 30 receptions. He played for two seasons, then quit football to work in fashion, launching his own streetwear clothing brand in 2016 (via People).

Shilo Sanders

Shilo initially got a scholarship to Florida State — where his dad was an All-American — before taking his talents instead to the University of South Carolina. He played there for two seasons, then once again transferred to Jackson State where his father coached. Now, he is once again playing under his dad at Colorado, making his debut recently against the TCU Horned Frogs.

Shedeur Sanders

Arguably the best football player out of all the siblings, Shedeur is currently the highly touted QB for the Buffaloes this season. He had himself an amazing debut against the Horned Frogs on the road with 510 yards and 4 touchdowns. But before playing for Colorado, he also spent time in Jackson State.

Jaquan Sheals

Sheals was adopted into the Sanders household at an unspecified date, but he is, without a doubt, a part of the family. Sheals played RB at Wilkes University, but he's been out of the limelight for several years now.

He reportedly owns and runs a gym called Impeccable Fitness, which has a YouTube channel where Sheals would share workout tip videos.

Looks like Coach Prime has built himself a strong sporting empire with these young men -- all good in their own right. For now, it remains to be seen whether Shilo and Shedeur (the two currently active Sanders siblings in CFB) will be able to help take the Buffaloes to heights they haven't seen in years.