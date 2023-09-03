In the wake of Colorado's massive upset of TCU with Deion Sanders as its head coach, we'll be taking a look at the Buffaloes tactician's coaching career. When did Deion start coaching, and which teams did he coach before arriving at Colorado?

When did Deion Sanders start coaching?

Sanders started coaching high school teams in 2012, via BetMGM. He started coaching the football team for Prime Prep Academy. He was also a co-founder of the school. However, he was fired from there after being accused of allegedly assaulting a school staffer. Sanders denied the allegations. Furthermore, the school has now been shut down by the state of Texas in 2014 (via Bleacher Report).

After his stint at Prime Prep, Sanders moved to Triple A Academy from 2015 to 2016. He then jumped once more to Trinity Christian School (where he wasn't a head coach but an OC). He began his college football coaching career with Jackson State from 2020 to 2022. As of this year, he is the current head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.

What is Deion Sanders' coaching record?

Sanders' coaching record is decent, all things considered. During his pandemic-shortened debut season with the Jackson State Tigers, he started with a meager 4-3 but eventually led the team to an 11-2 record the season after. This was a school record for the Tigers, who then went on to win the SWAC title.

Last year, Jackson State once again had a winning 12-1 record, after winning all eight of their in-conference matchups. Recently, "Prime Time's" boys eked out a 45-42 victory against national title contenders TCU, putting his all-time coaching record to 28-6.

In that game, Sanders' son and Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur shone alongside former highly touted recruit Travis Hunter. Here's what the young Sanders had to say about the game, wherein Colorado showed up as massive underdogs:

"Today was just like practice. A lot of y'all ain't believe in us. It's crazy because you've just gotta understand our coach. Everywhere he went, he was a winner. Everywhere he went, he took advantage. A lot of y'all don't have the same knowledge and experience that he has. He has a gold jacket, he's played in Super Bowls. I feel like now, y'all understand what he's saying."