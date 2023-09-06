"If the ball is in Shedeur’s hand at the end, we're gonna win" - Proud dad Deion Sanders couldn't stop drooling over his son's success in Week 1

Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders' son, is on many people's Heisman watchlist after his commanding performance on Saturday against TCU. He had 510 yards and four touchdown passes in his first FBS football game against a Power Five school ranked No. 17 in the nation. Talk about making a statement.

Sanders' only worry must be that teammate Travis Hunter put up an equally impressive performance – but on both sides of the ball. Hunter played upwards of 120 snaps according to some reports.

His father and coach, Deion Sanders, talk about the 45-42 victory and his son's performance on Monday on "The Pat McAfee Show."

“I knew if the ball is in Shedeur’s hand at the end, we're gonna win," Sanders said. "That’s my son!”

Deion Sanders' remarks on "The Pat McAfee Show"

At one point during the show, Coach Prime explained the kind of kids he likes to recruit for his program, describing them as:

"Smart, tough, fast kids with character, but not only that, kids that love the darn game. I know it's no way to detect love from inside the heart. But it's little things we listen for when we're interviewing these kids."

When he described his coaching techniques, he said:

"I'm old school," Sanders said. "I ain't an old fool. I'm old school, to the point. I mean, we do stuff kind of militaristic at time. ... Yeah, we're very militaristic and structured in how we do things."

When they talked about the other superstar on his team, Travis Hunter, Deion Sanders explained why he feels so close to the player:

"You've got to understand the commonalities that we share," Sanders said. "Travis is a kid that really grew up in Florida that moved to Georgia, so he understood, you know, my journey.

"Travis loves fishing. You know, I love fishing. Travis is pretty much a homebody. I'm pretty much a homeboy. Travis is really recluse to a point like I am as well when I don't know people and kinda standoffish, but when I'm in the crowd, I turn into him, that dude. Travis is all these things times two, man."

Travis Hunter was the other Colorado standout during the game

To close the interview, Deion Sanders dropped a hint about Hunter's future:

"That kid is straight different," Sanders said. "He is different. He's a first-rounder. He's the first pick overall when it's his opportunity to go into the NFL. First pick overall. On both sides of the ball. … Only a fool won’t let him do both because he’s gonna be the best player on either side.”

On Tuesday, the AP Poll will tell us more about how the college world is reacting to this victory by Colorado. They face Nebraska in Week 2.