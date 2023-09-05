When does the AP Poll come out? And a look at possible changes after Week 1

After significant victories by Colorado and Florida State, many wonder how that would affect the upcoming AP Poll. The Associated Press determines the weekly rankings of the Top 25 college teams in the nation based on the opinions of 62 writers and analysts nationwide.

The poll is released every Sunday at 2 p.m. Eastern Time unless a ranked team has yet to play. The final game of Week 1 is No. 9 Clemson versus Duke on Monday night, so the poll has yet to be disclosed.

When does the AP poll come out this week?

Georgia Football started the season at No. 1

Due to Monday's encounter between the No. 9 Clemson Tigers and the Duke Blue Devils at 8 p.m. EST, the AP poll will be disclosed on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Starting Sept. 10, the AP poll will be disclosed as it regularly is on Sundays around 2 p.m. EST. Had Clemson not been scheduled to play on Monday, the poll wouldn't have been released on its regular time either, given the encounter between two ranked teams in the Florida State vs. LSU on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. EST.

What can we expect from the Week 1 AP Poll?

Some would say Colorado deserves a spot in the Top 25

There were two important upsets in Week 1: Deion Sanders' unranked Colorado Buffaloes beating No. 17 and last year's finalists, TCU Horned Frogs. Then, on Sunday night, No. 8 FSU made an early playoff statement by beating No. 5 LSU with confidence.

While many, Coach Prime first among them, will be calling for Colorado to be drafted into the Top 25, the most likely is that the experts will hold on for a bit. They probably will want to see how Sanders and company perform versus Nebraska in Week 2.

The reality is while the Horned Frogs were ranked, they weren't well looked upon by experts after a 65-7 shootout by Georgia in the College Football Championship game.

On the other hand, the Seminoles are sure to benefit from beating one of the College Football Playoff contenders. We wouldn't be surprised to see FSU go as high as No. 5 after that commanding performance.