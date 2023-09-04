"Maybe he won’t run that mouth anymore": CFB world trolls Brian Kelly after his "in favor of execution" video goes viral after LSU defeat

Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers seemed lost at times in the Sunday night game versus Florida State. The Seminoles scored 31 points in a second half in which LSU only scored one touchdown almost by accident in the dying embers of the game.

Led by quarterback Jordan Travis, the Noles seemed to be making an early playoff statement in their 45-24 victory. The Tigers started up in a high, reaching the Florida State red zone in the first few minutes, but their inability to cash in on such an opportunity was a sign of what was to come.

In the aftermath of the defeat, a video of Brian Kelly during his time as the Notre Dame head coach has resurfaced. The video in question captures his clueless reaction to the Fighting Irish's victory over Florida State. At the time the joke fell flat, but given this new context, it seems hilarious.

Back then, some reporters were worried that the remark strayed too far into dark humor territory. The coach clarified his comment to ESPN, stating the following:

"It's an old John McKay quote. I was kidding, I was being tongue-in-cheek. ... It wasn't funny? I was making a joke about it. It was taken serious. Are you people crazy?"

Here are fan reactions to Brian Kelly's comment:

Brian Kelly would be gutted after Sunday's performance, especially that very poor second-half showing. Some fans and pundits have taken to Twitter to express how they feel about LSU's defeat:

Others advised him to take a page from Deion Sanders' book:

Others advised some humility in the future:

As the classic Top Gun quote goes, "Son your ego is writing checks your body can't cash":

Others commented on the performance, or lack thereof, of LSU's secondary:

Others poked some fun at Brian Kelly's post-game remarks:

Objectively, coach Kelly was very critical of his own coaching staff and himself during the post-game press conference, pointing out the issues that showed during the game. The issues were: Inability to convert in the red zone, stop FSU's running game in the second half, the lack of urgency in the play selection during the second half, and the secondary issues.

He even said:

"This is a total failure in a coaching standpoint and a player standpoint, that we have to obviously address and we have to own."