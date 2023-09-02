LSU Tigers vs. Florida State rivalry history 

Perhaps one of the biggest games of the early college football season is upon us: The LSU Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles. These two storied programs are set to lock horns once again in Orlando, in a rivalry that has spanned decades. But who is actually winning this historical matchup so far?

That will be the question we're answering today. So without further ado, here is a brief history of the rivalry between the LSU Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles--one of the biggest in all of college football.

LSU Tigers vs. Florida State Football History

The two teams first met way back on December 30, 1968, at the Peach Bowl. LSU won that first meeting 31-27. But unlike a lot of other CFB rivalries that have continued regularly for years (i.e. Ohio State and Michigan's "The Game"), this one isn't as regular as one might believe. That's because before the two teams met last year, they never played each other for over 30 years.

After that first meeting in 1968, the two programs met semi-regularly until 1991. The two teams didn't meet from 1984 to 1988, and then, it was completely shut out from 1991 until 2022. Furthermore, the matchup itself is not a good look for the LSU Tigers overall.

How many times have FSU and LSU played each other?

Both programs have only met ten times so far. Most of the meetings featuring the LSU Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles were located in Louisiana, on the Tigers' home turf. This included a total of six games played in Baton Rouge and one in New Orleans. The only time the 'Noles ever played on home turf was in 1990 in Tallahassee, where they were destroyed by the Tigers. Lastly, their first-ever meeting was held in neutral ground: the famed Peach Bowl.

Two games are heralded as the most noteworthy ones, the ones in between the series' 31-year hiatus.

2022

As mentioned earlier, the LSU Tigers and Florida State Seminoles had their most recent match on September 4, 2022, which was 30 years after their previous meeting in 1991. The Seminoles emerged victorious with a score of 24-23, despite facing a strong comeback from the Tigers in the final minutes.

LSU was down six with ten seconds left when QB Jayden Daniels managed to throw a touchdown pass to Jaray Jenkins for 22 yards. That cut it to just a one-point game with virtually no time remaining. Then at the very end, the Tigers looked to send the game to OT with a field goal, but the extra point attempt was blocked with FSU surviving what could've been a devastating meltdown.

1991

The 1991 matchup was far more convincing for the 'Noles, in comparison. They were down 13-0 early to a Tigers team that wasn't doing well enough that season. Even so, LSU was fresh off a victory over Ole Miss, and they were raring to go. Eventually, FSU got its wits together and managed to rally to secure the victory.

LSU vs. Florida Head to Head

The history of the LSU Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles football series is one-sided. The 'Noles have won the last five contests and are 8-2 versus the Tigers all time. This is punctuated by a total of four home losses for LSU in the series.

But is LSU looking to finally pick up their first win vs. FSU since 1982? We'll see when that fateful day comes: September 3, 2023. Either way, this will likely go down as one of the best games in college football series history.