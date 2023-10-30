AP Poll Top 25 for Week 10: Kyle Whittingham's Utah drops 5 spots while Oregon improves its position in the top 10 

Week 9 saw a surprising defeat for Oklahoma at the hands of Kansas, which meant massive changes for the AP Poll and the college football playoff picture. Week 9 also saw the Utah Utes lose to Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks, who made the highest jump in the top 10, climbing two spots to No. 6. The top four remains the same, with Georgia rocking their 20th week at the top of the rankings.

Utes fell five spots to the No. 18 spot, while Oregon State also fell five spots to No. 16 after suffering a surprising defeat to the Arizona Wildcats. The SEC and the Pac-12 have the most schools in the AP Poll, with six each.

AP Poll Top 25 for Week 10

Georgia- SEC Michigan- Big Ten Ohio State- Big Ten Florida State- ACC Washington- Pac-12 Oregon- Pac-12 Texas- Big 12 Alabama- SEC Penn State- Big Ten Oklahoma- Big 12 Ole Miss- SEC Notre Dame- Independent LSU- SEC Missouri- SEC Louisville- ACC Oregon State- Pac-12 Air Force- Mountain West Utah- Pac-12 Tennessee- SEC UCLA- Pac-12 Tulane- American Atlantic Kansas- Big 12 James Madison- Sun Belt USC- Pac-12

College football top losers after AP Poll Top 25

Oklahoma Sooners

After the victory over Texas in the Red River Showdown a few weeks ago, the Sooners suddenly entered the national title discussion. However, a loss against a team that hasn't been ranked in the top 15 all year and that Texas defeated with ease reflects poorly on the Sooners' resume. They would need to beat Texas at the Big 12 championship game to stand a chance at being selected.

Utah Utes

The Utes fell five spots, the most by any school in this week's AP Poll tied with Oregon State, and have significantly hampered their chances of making a New Year's Six bowl. While much has been said about Bryson Barnes and his incredible rise from pig farm hand to a nationally relevant quarterback, it is clear that he's no Cam Rising.

Oregon State Beavers

Another school that has lost the chance to be invited to a nationally significant bowl, while their first week was at least to the then-ranked Washington State Cougars, the defeat to Arizona looks even worse. The Beavers should win the upcoming two encounters against Colorado and Stanford before they face Oregon and Washington to close the season.

Duke Blue Devils

It looks like the end of one of the biggest Cinderella stories of the year. Duke is a school better known for its basketball program than its football. Despite this, Mike Elko's men, led by young quarterback Riley Leonard, opened the season with a stunning victory over the Clemson Tigers. Ever since they've managed to cling to the AP Poll despite defeats to Notre Dame and Florida State and an ankle injury to Leonard. The signal-caller has struggled since returning from the injury, and Duke has no credible option to replace him. At one point, it looked like they could even make the ACC title game, but now it's unlikely they'll return to the rankings.

North Carolina Tar Heels

Whatever happened to Mack Brown's side? The Tar Heels, at one point, were even a top 10 team, but after yesterday's defeat to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, they dropped from the AP Poll. The other big loser from this situation is Drake Maye, whose draft stock will surely fall.