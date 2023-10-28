Where is Bryson Barnes from? Exploring the journey of pig farmer's son to Utah QB

The Bryson Barnes-led Utah Utes are currently 6-1 and ranked No. 13 in the nation in Week 9. This is truly an inspiring story for a team that started the season hoping their star quarterback, Cam Rising, could somehow return to the turf mid-season. A week ago, the team finally gave up and declared him out for the season.

Bryson Barnes never intended to reach these heights leading the Utes. Rising's injuries have allowed the Milford, Utah, native the opportunity to become the team's central figure. Milford has a population of 1400 people.

Last week, the unexpected star outgunned the best quarterback at the college level, Caleb Williams, as he led his school to an upset over the USC Trojans with 235 yards, three touchdown passes and one interception. Utah won 34-32.

That's a long way from where he started as a farm hand on his family's pig farm in his teenage years.

Barnes recently said in a College GameDay featurette that chores at the farm as a kid showed him the importance of responsibility and getting a job done regardless of how unpleasant that job is.

Always humble, the young signal-caller knows about waiting for his turn in line. He was the Utes' third quarterback option behind Cam Rising and Nate Johnson. A mixture of hard work and destiny has allowed him to rise to where he is now.

About the player's potential, his former high school coach said:

"It's kind of fun for us down here, you watch these Heisman Trophy winners and these five-star quarterbacks. We told a couple of college coaches Bryson is more talented, well, just as talented as those guys they're recruiting; he just doesn't have the talent around him."

Currently, he has 633 passing yards, with four touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He has also run for 124 yards and has three rushing touchdowns.

Who are Bryson Barnes and Utah facing in Week 9?

Barnes will have another battle with a top quarterback, as the Utes face off against the Oregon Ducks and Bo Nix in Week 9.

Nix is one of the players favored for the Heisman Trophy, with 2,089 yards, 19 touchdowns and one interception this season.

The game is set to start at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.