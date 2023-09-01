 Utah QB Bryson Barnes launches a 70-yard bullet in the first quarter of the season opener, leaving netizens speechless

Utah Utes began their last year in the Pac-12 on a winning note, defeating Florida 24-11 in their season opener. Bryson Barnes got his moment under the sun in Cam Rising's absence. Rising is the undeniable projected starter for the team, kept on the sidelines by an ACL tear. Barnes filled in for him in an emphatic fashion.

Barnes and Nate Johnson shared duties and were instrumental in bagging the win. Despite the Rising-shaped hole in the team, both Bryson Barnes and Johnson did a splendid job.

Coach Kyle Whittingham had a choice to make, and he decided to create a space where he was able to provide an equal opportunity to both quarterbacks. The defense stepped up, showcasing just why Florida were hard to go up against during their back-to-back Pac-12 championships in 2021 and 2022.

As for Bryson Barnes, he made his mark right from the first play of the game for Utah. Within 13 minutes of the first quarter, Barnes made a lofty pass to find wide receiver Money Parks, leaving Florida's defense in the dust. Parks held onto the ball firmly and rushed to the endzone, successfully establishing a 70-yard TD pass from Barnes.

Fans were in awe of the play by the second-choice quarterback. They took to social media to show their appreciation for the spectacular play.

There were other fans who were quick to troll the Gators following their dismal performance against Utah.

This was just the second time Bryson Barnes was named the starting quarterback for the team. The last time he geared up to lead was during Utah's game against Washington State in 2022. But with the way he's managed in Cam Rising's absence, one can be sure of him earning the faith of coach Whittingham.

Know more about Bryson Barnes

With the way Barnes performed in Utah's season opener, fans will now be interested in knowing more about the promising quarterback. According to sources, Barnes grew up in South Utah, where he spent most of his youth raising pigs in a barn. To come from there and play for Utah in college football is an achievement in itself for the young gun.

Barnes completed his high school at Milford, where he held several records as their quarterback. He made it to the all-state first-team three times, while also being named the 1A MVP in 2018. He was a walk-on athlete for Utah in 2020. 2021 saw him play three games for Utah, including 10 minutes against Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.

2022 was the year Barnes got more time on the gridiron. He made 10 appearances for the team, starting against Washington State. Last season saw him complete 37 of the 57 passes he played, with 2 INTs and 4 TDs.

The 6'1'' quarterback has caught the attention of Utah fans, who will be expecting him to shoulder the responsibility of the team until Cam Rising is 100% fit to start.

Could the Utes go on to achieve a three-peat as Pac-12 champions this year? Sound off in the comments section.