Fact-check: Is Cam Rising married? Exploring the relationship status of the Utes quarterback

Cam Rising has been the quarterback for the Utah Utes for a while now. Ever since transferring from the Texas Longhorns in 2019, the 24-year-old has gone on to solidify his place as QB1 on the roster.

But whether Rising will also be the starter this year is still being determined, as he is recovering from an ACL injury in last year's Rose Bowl.

Many fans want to know whether Cam Rising is married, as there has been speculation that the quarterback is dating someone from his university. However, Rising is not married, and his current relationship status is unknown.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

It all started back in 2021 when Cam Rising posted a picture on his Instagram celebrating the birthday of a woman named Vivienne Williams. In the post, the quarterback went on to show his affection for Williams, as the caption read:

"Happy Birthday Shorty! I hope you have an amazing day! I'm so lucky to have you! I love you!"

Considering the fondness Rising showed for Vivienne Williams in the post, it led fans to believe that she and Rising were in a romantic relationship.

However, it is hard to conclude their relationship status since Williams and Cam Rising have limited social media activity. The QB's post for Williams on her birthday in 2021 was the only time Rising has posted about her.

According to sources, Vivienne Williams enrolled at the University of Utah in 2018. Her family has a background of talents emerging in the field of performing arts, and she is a part of the university's dance squad.

Although her relationship with the Utah Utes quarterback is an interesting topic for fans, they have kept tight-lipped about their romantic life. Since we have not officially heard from the duo about their bond or seen them together in public, no recent evidence suggests Cam Rising and Vivienne Williams are currently dating.

Will Cam Rising be the starting QB for Utah in 2023?

Cameron Rising led Utah to the Pac-12 championships in the previous two seasons and will be viewed as the preferred player to fill the starting quarterback position on the roster. Even the depth chart the team released names him QB1, while Bryson Barnes is slated as his backup.

Expand Tweet

However, until Rising fully recovers from his ACL injury and gets clearance from the medical team, it will be difficult to predict whether he will play in Utah's season opener against the Florida Gators on Aug. 31. If Rising is not deemed healthy to be on the field, then Barnes will be the preferred choice to lead the team.

Last season, Brandon Rose was the backup to Rising. So, theoretically, he should be the preferred choice to take the helm in Rising's absence. However, he sustained an injury during a scrimmage, opening the window of opportunity for Barnes on the gridiron for the Utah Utes.