Who will be the Utah starting QB in 2023? Exploring the QB battle between Cam Rising, Bryson Barnes, and more

2023 marks the last time we will see the Utah Utes play in the Pac-12 after 11 seasons. While next year marks their new journey in the Big 12, fans will think about who is slated to be the Utha starting QB for their 2023 season.

Utah finished their 2022 campaign with a 10-4 overall record. They won the Pac-12 championship championship against the USC Trojans.

Let's have a look at the QB depth chart for Utah.

Utah has Cam Rising, Bryson Barnes, Brandon Rose, and freshman Nate Johnson as their preferred choices for the quarterback position. While Rising has the most experience on the gridiron, he is still recovering from an ACL injury he sustained during last season's Rose Bowl loss to Penn State.

As his rehabilitation continues, Rising has been involved in practice with limitations. Brandon Rose was getting in the first team reps before succumbing to an injury during scrimmage. So Bryson Barnes took up the majority of the reps with the starters, while Johnson got his practice with the backups.

Brandon Rose has always been the first-choice backup to Cam Rising. But now, with the cloud of uncertainty looming around the QB department that is plagued with injuries, maybe it will be up to the new faces to shoulder the responsibility as the Utah starting QB in 2023.

Cam Rising's stats and records

Rising joined Utah from the Texas Longhorns in 2019 after declaring his name in the NCAA transfer portal. He initially played in just one game in 2020 before becoming the starter for the team in the next two seasons.

Rising has racked up 5,572 yards and 46 passing TDs throughout his career in Utah. He has been an asset for the offensive line, proving his worth for the team through his performances in the last two seasons and leading them to the Pac-12 championship.

Who was the starting QB for the Utah Utes in the past five years?

Cam Rising has been the Utah starting QB on the roster for the past two years. He had 2,939 yards and 25 TDs in 2022 while leading Utah to clinch the Pac-12 title. In 2021, he started in 11 games, replacing then-starting QB Charlie Brewer just after two games. In 2021, Rising had 2,493 yards and 20 total TDs.

Before him, former QB turned coach Jake Bentley was the starting QB in 2020 after Rising suffered an injury against USC in their season opener. In 2019, Tyler Huntley shouldered the responsibility before signing with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent the following year.

Who will be the Utah starting QB in 2023?

According to the first depth chart released before the 2023 campaign, Cam Rising has been named the starting QB, followed by Bryson Barnes as the backup. But given Rising's situation, the possibility of him being the starting QB for their season opener depends on the medical clearance.

If not, Barnes will be the preferred choice to be a part of the starting roster. With Brandon Rose out from an injury, Barnes may be the perfect fit as a backup to Rising.

Utah will play their first game against the Florida Gators on August 31.