CFB Analyst doubts Utah’s chances of three-peating as Pac-12 champions amid tough schedule: “Going to be tough for them to three-peat”

The question on everyone's mind is the same: Will the two-time reigning Pac-12 champions Utah Utes be able to make it three in a row?

Utah won the 2021 Pac-12 after beating Oregon 38-10 and the 2022 Pac-12 after defeating USC 47-24. Fans strongly believe that the Utes will win the Pac-12 once again.

However, CFB Analyst Jake Crain feels otherwise:

"It's going to be tough for them to three-peat as Pac-12 champions with all that's going on in that schedule. Plus, I think there are other programs out there this year that can match Utah's toughness and physicality, which has been the main catalyst in separating them from, well, the rest of the pack."

Even with Crain's doubts, Utah has faith in Cam Rising as their starting quarterback. Rising has been the Utes' starting quarterback since 2021 and has recorded 5,477 yards, 45 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in his career.

Who might win the Pac-12?

If the Utah Utes do not win the Pac-12 for a third straight season, many root for USC to win the conference, especially with Caleb Williams as the reigning Heisman winner.

However, Crain believes that it is Oregon's year to win the Pac-12:

"That's why I'm taking the Gordon Bombay approach this year, and I'm rolling with the Cucks. They've got Bo Nix back and second-year Head coach Dan Lanning. He understands the importance of physicality, hell, he just came over from Georgia.

"Now, the Ducks do have to go on the road to play Washington and the Utah team I just mentioned, but that's where Bo Nix is going to shine the most," he added, "So, give me Oregon to win the regular season and the conference championship game against USC in 2023."

Currently, Oregon needs +310 to win the Pac-12, only trailing USC at +195. Utah meanwhile has the fourth-best odds of winning the conference.

Utah Utes will open against Florida this season

Utah will open its 2023 season on Thursday, Aug. 31 against the Florida Gators, after which they will play in Baylor for a tough two-game stretch.

The Utes will play their home matches against UCLA, Cal, Oregon, and Colorado and their away matches against Oregon State, USC, and Washington.

