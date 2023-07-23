Kyle Whittingham salary: How much does the Utah HC make in 2023? Contract structure, net worth, and more

Kyle Whittingham’s longevity at Utah is one of the rarest in college football. Having held different coaching positions at the program in 1994, he was promoted to head coach in 2005 and has remained in the role ever since.

Whittingham was again rewarded with a contract renewal in 2022 featuring increased salaries and benefits. His new contract extension guarantees a base annual salary of $4.7 million in 2023. The new package is an increase of $200,000 to his wages from the previous year. But there is more.

With each year on the new contract, the base salary increases by $100,000. The present agreement will run out in 2027 unless another extension is not signed before then.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Further details of Kyle Whittingham's contract, bonuses, and net worth

Rose Bowl - Utah vs. Penn State

Kyle Whittingham’s source of income is not limited to his salary from the Utah Utes' football program. The university’s media and outfit partnership with companies like LEARFIELD and Under Armour guarantees the head coach another $1.5 million.

In addition to these base earnings, Whittingham is also entitled to performance bonuses that can boost his income.

If he manages to secure an appearance at a New Year’s Six or College Football Playoff game, he gets a $400,000 bonus. If the program gets listed in the final AP or CFB Playoff Top 25, he earns a $150,000 bonus. Whittingham will receive another $150,000 if he wins the National Coach of the Year award.

He is not just rewarded for sporting performance, however. Kyle Whittingham, 63, also gets a mandate to ensure the academic success of his athletes. And if the program is rated at least 950 in the Academic Progress Rate, he is awarded a $10,000 bonus. The figure increases to $75,000 if the rating increases to 980.

But the APR is not the only academic yardstick Whittingham’s bonus will depend on. If the team achieves an 80% Graduation Success Rate, he is entitled to a $75,000 bonus.

He gets another $25,000 retention bonus for each season he remains employed at the university as the head coach of the football team.

Further terms of the agreement mandate the university to improve its football facilities. If the improvements are not made within a specified time, Whittingham receives a one-time payment of $100,000.

Kyle Whittingham’s net worth, according to estimates on collegefootballnetwork.com, is around $34 million. He might be worth more, as little is known of his investments outside his football earnings.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!