George Kliavkoff net worth: How much does the Pac-12 commissioner earn in 2023? Contract details, background check and more

George Kliavkoff is entering his third season as commissioner of the Pac-12. Kliavkoff has previously held positions at Major League Baseball, NBCUniversal, Hulu, A&E Networks and MGM Resorts International before taking over as the commissioner of the Pac-12.

Since he was hired, Kliavkoff has made some smart decisions. However, just before the year anniversary of him taking the role, USC and UCLA shocked many when they announced that they would leave the conference and join the Big-10.

Kliavkoff reportedly has a net worth of $8 million. According to reports, he made $1.8 million in his first season as commissioner, but it's reported that he will make roughly $3.6 million in 2023.

The next big move George Kliavkoff will have to make is the media rights deal. Apart from that, Kliavkoff is exploring expansion and conference realignment after losing USC and UCLA.

“Eventually, we’ll catch those guys,” Kliavkoff said. “It will take a couple of steps, but we’re going to take a step towards closing that gap. Then we’re going to be looking at expansion. We’re going to be looking at schools that make sense for us.”

George Kliavkoff's background

George Kliavkoff began his career as a lawyer before moving to the sports and entertainment field. In 2003, he joined the MLB as an executive vice president for business with MLB Advanced Media. He then left the league to join NBCUniversal as the chief digital officer.

After some time at NBCUniversal and Hulu, in 2016, Kliavkoff was named the CEO of Jaunt XR, a virtual reality content studio. After just two years, he was named the president of entertainment and sports at MGM Resorts International.

He served on many Las Vegas-based boards, including the WNBA, T-Mobile Arena, Cirque du Soleil and BetMGM. About becoming the Pac-12 commissioner, he had said:

"I am thrilled to be the Pac-12 Commissioner. This is a challenging time for intercollegiate athletics, but I believe these challenges also create significant opportunities.

"I loved being a student-athlete, and I'm passionate about the doors that college sports and higher education open for young women and men. My job at the Pac-12 will be to help manage the balance between continued academic excellence, student-athlete well-being and an even higher level of athletic achievement."

George Kliavkoff received a five-year deal with the Pac-12 and enters year three of that deal in 2023.

