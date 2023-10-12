Sha'Carri Richardson among other illustrious names nominated for Women's World Athlete of the Year 2023 award

American track and field sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson is one among the 11 nominees shortlisted for the World Athletics Awards 2023.

The illustrious list of athletes - including Femke Bol, Shericka Jackson, Faith Kipyegon, Yulimar Rojas - have been selected by an international panel of athletics experts, comprising representatives from all six continental areas of World Athletics.

A three-way voting process - by the World Athletics Council, the World Athletics Family and fans - will determine the finalists. Fans can vote online on the official social media platforms with 'like' on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube or a retweet on X (formerly Twitter) will count as one vote.

The voting for the awards are open till 28 October 2023. Out of the 11 nominees, five athletes will make the cut and the winners will be revealed on World Athletics’ social media platforms on 11 December 2023.

The World Athletics Council’s vote will count for 50% of the result, while the World Athletics Family’s votes and the public votes will each count for 25% of the final result.

Nominees for Women’s World Athlete of the Year 2023 Award

The following athletes have been nominated for the Women’s World Athlete of the Year 2023 Award.

USA's Sha’Carri Richardson (100m/200m; world champion in 100m and world bronze medallist in 200m).

Ethiopia's Tigist Assefa (marathon; Berlin marathon winner and world marathon record holder).

The Netherlands' Femke Bol (400m/400m hurdles; world 400m hurdles champion and world indoor 400m record holder).

Jamaica's Shericka Jackson (100m/200m; world 200m champion, 100m silver medallist and Diamond League champion 100m and 200m events).

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon (1500m/mile/5000m; world 1500m and 5000m champion, world records at 1500m, mile and 5000m events).

Japan's Haruka Kitaguchi (javelin throw; world champion and Diamond League champion).

Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh (high jump; world champion and Diamond League champion).

Spain's Maria Perez (race walk; world 20km and 35km race walk world champion and world record in 35km race walk).

Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay (5000m/10,000m; world 10,000m champion, Diamond League 5000m champion with world record).

Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas (triple jump; world champion and Diamond league champion).

Bahrain's Winfred Yavi (3000m steeplechase; world champion and Diamond League champion with world lead).

Sha'Carri Richardson to have track field at Dallas in her honor

Sha'Carri Richardson at the World Athletics Championships. (PC: Getty Images)

Sha'Carri Richardson could have a track field at the Dallas Stadium named after her following her impressive outing at 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest where she won two gold medals, in the women's 100m and 4x100m relay, and a bronze medal in the women's 200m events.

Sha'Carri Richardson hails from Dallas and completed her elementary and high school at the Dallas Independent School District.

The track field at John Kincaide Stadium, which is a part of the Jesse Owens Athletic Complex, could be remaned as the Sha’Carri Richardson Track, the Dallas Independent School District Board of Trustees have said.

The American sprinter hopes to make ammends at the 2024 Paris Olympics after missing out on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after she tested positive for consuming prohibited drugs.