Team USA won both men's and women's 4x100m relay at the same World Championships for the first time since 2007

Team USA marked a remarkable moment at the ongoing 2023 World Athletics Championships by winning both the men's and the women's 4x100m relay at the same World Championships since 2007.

The men's USA team topped the 4x100m final by completing the race in 37.38 seconds. Christian Coleman started the first leg and earned a lead for the team. Fred Kerley and Brandon Carnes ran their spectacular dash before Carnes handed over the baton to Lyles. Lyles ran the anchor leg and led the team to the top position on the podium.

The men's Team USA left the Italian team, behind who completed the race in 37.62 seconds. Jamaican athletes had to settle for the third position with a time of 37.76 seconds.

The women's USA relay team led to a glorious victory with a time of 41.03 seconds. Tamari Davis ran the first leg for the team, handing the baton to Twanisha Terry. Gabby Thomas ran a stunning curve before handing the baton to Sha'Carri Richardson. With Shericka Jackon closing the gap, Richardson ran the anchor leg and was first to cross the finish line.

The Jamaican women's team finished second with a time of 41.21 seconds. Great Britain was third to cross the finish line with a time of 41.97 seconds.

Team USA at the 2007 World Championships in Athletics

Allyson Felix, Leroy Dixon, Lauryn Williams, Darvis Patton, Torri Edwards, Tyson Gay, Mikele Barber, and Wallace Spearman celebrate after winning the men's and women's 4x100m relay at the 2007 IAAF World Athletics Championships in Osaka, Japan

The last time the USA men's and women's teams won the 4x100m relay in the same championships was in the 2007 World Championships in Athletics held in Osaka, Japan.

The men's USA team with Darvis Patton, Wallace Spearmon, Tyson Gay, and Leroy Dixon won the gold medal by running in 37.78 seconds. Team USA left the Jamaicans behind, who ran in 37.89 seconds and Great Britain finished third with a time of 37.90 seconds.

The victory in the 4x100m relay earned Gay his third gold medal in the same championships after winning gold medals in men's 100m and 200m.

The women's USA relay team having Allyson Felix, Lauryn Williams, Mikele Barber, and Torri Edwards won the world champion title, leaving the Jamaican team behind. The USA team completed the race in 41.98 seconds, with the Jamaicans running in 42.01 seconds. The Belgium team finished third with a time of 42.75 seconds.