Sha’Carri Richardson: AOC, Seth Rogen, Dwyane Wade, Megan Rapinoe throw support behind US sprinter

US star athlete Sha’Carri Richardson, a Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medal hopeful, was handed a 30-day suspension by the United States Anti-Doping Agency on July 1st after the American sprinter was found positive for marijuana.

Richardson, who accepted the suspension, later revealed that she used marijuana to cope with the sudden death of her biological mother when she was participating in the US Time Trials in Oregon.

Sha’Carri Richardson, who was raised by her grandmother, was made aware of the death of her biological mother by a reporter. She was quoted as saying by NBC:

“It sent me into a state of emotional panic. I didn’t know how to control my emotions or deal with my emotions during that time. I greatly apologize if I let you guys down, and I did.”

Sha’Carri Richardson finds support from AOC, Patrick Mahomes, Seth Rogen

However, since then Sha’Carri Richardson has found support from politicians, actors, soccer stars, and other sporting figures. Here are the few celebrities and sporting stars who have come out in support of Sha’Carri Richardson.

#1 Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Cory Booker, Jamaal Bowman, Ilhan Omar

US Democratic House of Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has come out in support of Sha’Carri Richardson, stating that the suspension was because of 'racist and colonial policy.' She tweeted:

"The criminalization and banning of cannabis is an instrument of racist and colonial policy. The IOC should reconsider its suspension of Ms. Richardson and any athletes penalized for cannabis use."

That's not all, AOC wrote a letter with the Chairman of the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, Jamie Raskin, and sent it to the United States and World Anti-Doping Agency.

"This punishment, which is not supported by any scientific evidence, may prevent Ms. Richardson from competing in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics just after she inspired the country with her performance in the Olympic Trials last month. We are also concerned that the continued prohibition of marijuana while your organizations allow recreational use of alcohol and other drugs reflects anti-drug laws and policies that have historically targeted Black and Brown communities while largely condoning drug use in white communities,” the letter read.

AOC is not the only politician to back Sha’Carri Richardson. Cory Booker, Jamaal Bowman and Ilhan Omar also showed their support for Richardson.

Keep your head up 💕 https://t.co/DSQn41UBBu — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 2, 2021

There is no need for Sha’Carri to apologize.



We need to get rid of archaic rules for a substance that is fully legal in 19 states plus DC.



And we need to legalize it at the federal level. https://t.co/Ws0n8ykKIP — Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@RepBowman) July 2, 2021

Sha’Carri is an incredible athlete with a bright future. That her dreams are being crushed over a substance that should be legal across the country is devastating and wrong. Her heartfelt apology shows her strength even in the face of adversity.https://t.co/PeohD20Emo — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) July 2, 2021

#2 Seth Rogen

Actor and pot lover, Seth Rogen, showcased his support for Sha’Carri Richardson, stating that "the notion that weed is a problematic ‘drug’ is rooted in racism."

The notion that weed is a problematic “drug” is rooted in racism. It’s insane that Team USA would disqualify one of this country’s most talented athletes over thinking that’s rooted in hatred. It’s something they should be ashamed of. Also if weed made you fast, I’d be FloJo. https://t.co/swDLNoVcV3 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 2, 2021

#3 Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan

Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan - US soccer stars, multiple world champions and vocal human rights activists - have also shown their support for Sha’Carri Richardson. Rapinoe, Morgan and their team-mates are currently in a fierce battle with the US Soccer Federation over equal pay. The team has also been very vocal about Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ rights and other human rights issues.

This is trash. Standing with @itskerrii 💯. This has BEEN outdated. — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) July 2, 2021

Feeling so terrible for @itskerrii right now. Just know, we are with you!! — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) July 2, 2021

#4 Patrick Mahomes, Odell Beckham Jr, Ricky Williams, Richard Sherman

Many NFL stars have come out in support of Sha’Carri Richardson, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

This is so trash man… just let her run! https://t.co/tFY8omt215 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 2, 2021

He wasn't the only one as Odell Beckham Jr, Ricky Williams and Richard Sherman also spoke about it.

I’m very proud of this young woman but so frustrated at the place we are as a society. She is dealing with one of the greatest personal losses anyone could ever have to deal with in the midst of trying to accomplish one of the most difficult feats. Now we make her explain smh 😡 https://t.co/UvuqGCxGY0 — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) July 2, 2021

This is some bullshit. They are still suspending people for this in 2021? https://t.co/kzGwcoKRDp — Ricky Williams (@Rickthelaureate) July 2, 2021

This is bull Shxt……tbh — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) July 2, 2021

#5 Dwyane Wade

Former three-time NBA champion and Beijing Olympic gold medalist Dwyane Wade also came out in support of Sha’Carri Richardson too. Well known for philanthropic activities, Wade made headlines when he spoke publicly about his transgender girl, Zaya, and how the experience had opened his eyes.

Speaking to People, Wade said: "My daughter has allowed us gracefully to be her support system."

It was not unsurprising when Wade came out in support of Richardson.

But majority of y’all rule makers smoke and probably are investors in THC companies. Let’s stop playing these games https://t.co/hT3H6kw45T — DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 2, 2021

#6 Adam Rippon

US figure skater Adam Rippon, who won a bronze medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, questioned how smoking marijuana would enhance Sha'Carri Richardson's performance and was disheartened by the suspension.

My heart is broken for @itskerrii. I think she is an amazing athlete and her personality is superstar level. Marijuana being a banned substance in competition seems… outdated???? And unfair. — Adam Rippon (@AdamRippon) July 2, 2021

Richardson's suspension started on June 28, which means she will be available in time for the 4x100m relay at Tokyo Olympics 2020. However, whether or not she will be allowed to be part of Team US is still not clear.

