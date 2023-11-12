Sha'Carri Richardson attends NBA clash between Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers, meets Kylie Irving

Sha'Carri Richardson attended the NBA clash between the Dallas Mavericks and the LA Clippers on November 10, 2023.

The 23-year-old world champion was seen having a great time at the group stage game. The eagerly anticipated game was won by the Dallas Mavericks, a huge credit to Slovenian star Luka Doncic. The Dallas Mavericks defeated the LA Clippers with a decisive score of 144-126 in a home game at the American Airlines Center.

Richardson was seen enjoying the game and clicking pictures with Kyrie Irving, an Australian-American basketball player, a point guard for the Dallas Mavericks, and Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks for 12 seasons. She was seen dancing as the commentator welcomed her into the arena 'Gold medal winner, track star, Sha'Carri Richardson.'

Hailing from Dallas, Texas, USA, Richardson completed her elementary and high school studies at Dallas Independent School District.

The World Champion shared a sweet moment with Cynt Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks when the latter was seen praising Richardson for her accomplishments. Along with Richardson, other stars, including Francis Tifoe, and DeMarcus Lawrence also attended the game.

"Words cannot express how I feel in this moment," 100m World Champion expresses her gratitude after being honored with November 10 as Sha'Carri Richardson Day in Dallas

Sha'Carri Richardson of Team United States celebrates winning the Women's 100m Final during the 2023 World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary.

November 10, 2023, was named the Sha'Carri Richardson Day in Dallas for her remarkable feat at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. She achieved an exceptional feat of securing a gold medal in the women's 100m, a bronze medal in the 200m, and a gold medal in the women's 4x100m relay event.

She was honored with a day after a track field at John Kincaide Stadium was named after her. She took to social media to express her sincere gratitude.

"Wow! I am still in shock over the joy I felt yesterday! It was already an honor to have the track that I ran on in MY HOME town named after me… but to have November 10, 2023 dubbed Sha’Carri’s Richardson Day is incredible. I am so so so grateful," Richardson wrote.

"Thank you to every student, school, coach, dignitary, teammate, friend, my city and especially my family for showing up and pouring so much love into me," Richardson expressed.

"It was special! Words cannot express how I feel in this moment. Thank you! Dallas, this is just the beginning," she added.