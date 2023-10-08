Sha'Carri Richardson could have track field at Dallas stadium named in her honor

2023 World Champion Sha'Carri Richardson has been considered for naming the Dallas Stadium after her, following the youngster's remarkable feat at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary in August.

The 23-year-old clinched two gold medals, including the women's 100m and 4x100m relay, and a bronze medal in the women's 200m in Budapest. Hailing from Dallas, Richardson completed her elementary and high school studies at Dallas Independent School District.

The Dallas Independent School District Board of Trustees is taking Richardson into consideration to honor her by naming the track field at John Kincaide Stadium, which is a part of the Jesse Owens Athletic Complex, as the Sha’Carri Richardson Track.

Richardson has a noteworthy high school track and field record. She holds the University Interscholastic League in 100m, which she clocked in 11.28 seconds. In 2016, Richardson won the 100m title at the Amateur Athletic Union Junior Olympics, followed by the USATF Junior Olympics in 2017.

In the same year, she secured the women's 4x100m relay at the Pan American U20 Championships alongside Tara Davis, Gabriel Cunningham, and Rebekah Smith. She was placed in the top ten fastest women in history at the age of 19 when she set the collegiate record of 10.75 seconds during the 2019 NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships.

Recap of Sha'Carri Richardson's 2023 season

Sha'Carri Richardson competes in the Women's 4x100m Relay Final during the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Sha'Carri Richardson has had an incredible season in 2023. At the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships held in July on the Hayward Field in Eugene, she clinched two medals.

She left behind Brittany Brown and Tamari Davis in women's 100m to clock a spectacular 10.82 seconds. The 23-year-old secured second place, behind Gabby Thomas in the women's 200m. Richardson clocked 21.94 seconds.

Continuing her winning streak at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, she left behind the two favorite Jamaican sprinters, Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, in the women's 100m in Budapest. Her 10.65 seconds time in Budapest has made her the fifth-fastest woman in the history of the 100m category.

Additionally, she ran the last leg in the women's 4x100m relay in Budapest, which led the team to the top position on the podium. She was accompanied by Gabby Thomas, Tamari Davis, and Twanisha Terry.

Richardson will compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics after missing out on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when she was suspended after being tested positive for consuming prohibited drugs.