Sha'Carri Richardson ranked No.1 in women's 100m rankings for the first time in her career

Sha'Carri Richardson has secured the top spot in the women's 100m rankings for the first time in her career with a total of 1,472 points.

At the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Richardson delivered a remarkable performance, securing a hat-trick of medals in Women's 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay events. Richardson is followed by Shericka Jackson, with a total of 1,455 points. Marie-Josee Ta Lou is placed third with a total of 1,452 points.

In the women's 100m, the 23-year-old secured a gold medal after delivering a spectacular performance for the world title, clocking 10.65 seconds and leaving the Jamaican favorites Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce behind. Jackson clocked 10.72 seconds, with Fraser-Pryce running in 10.77 seconds. Richardson's time of 10.65 seconds is the fifth-fastest in the women's 100m.

In the 200m event in Budapest, Richardson clinched her second medal. She was placed third, crossing the finish line after Shericka Jackson and Gabby Thomas with a time of 21.92 seconds. Defending champion Jackson clocked an impressive 21.41 seconds, with Thomas running in 21.81 seconds.

The American Sprinter led the women's 4x100m team to victory by running the anchor leg, with the team finishing in 41.03 seconds. Richardson will be competing next at the 2023 Diamond League's final event in Eugene on September 16 and 17, 2023.

A comparative look at Sha'Carri Richardson and Florence Griffith Joyner's personalities

Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the women's 100m final at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest

Sha'Carri Richardson has always stood out as an athlete in the lineup. She has always been confident with her outfits and fearlessly experiments with them. Much of Richardson's outfit inspiration comes from the late Florence Griffith Joyner.

The American sprinter is frequently spotted with bright-colored hair, long nails, attractive eyelashes, and stunning outfits reflecting Griffith Joyner's iconic style.

Along with having the same fashion preferences, Richardson also shares Griffith Joyner's mindset when it comes to racing. In a video posted on social media, an interview of Griffith Joyner from 1992 and of Richardson from 2019 shows the resemblance.

"It doesn't matter what you wear. It's what you believe you can do," said Griffith Joyner.

"No matter what color my hair is. No matter how long my nails are. No matter how outspoken I am. My talent speaks for itself. When I step on the track, it doesn't matter what I look like," said Richardson.

Florence Griffith Joyner's world record of 10.49 seconds and 21.34 seconds in 100m and 200m respectively still stands unbroken after 35 years.