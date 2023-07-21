Sha'Carri Richardson defends Tobi Amusan amidst doping charges

Tobi Amusan was recently charged with an anti-doping rules violation by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for missing three drug tests in 12 months.

The 26-year-old world champion took to her Instagram on July 19, 2023 to inform her followers that she has been charged with the violation. Sha'Carri Richardson then posted a story on her Instagram page to show support towards her fellow athlete.

"If u don't know which a lot of y'all do not, SHUT UP," wrote Richardson.

Sha'Carri Richardson posted this story to show solidarity toward Tobi Amusan

Amusan has committed herself to working out this issue before the next World Championship. The Nigerian athlete confirmed in her Instagram post on July 19, 2023 that she is a clean athlete and she never fails to be present for the tests.

"I am a CLEAN ATHLETE, and I am regularly; (maybe more than the usual) tested by the AIU - I was tested within days of my third "missed test," she wrote in the post.

Tobi Amusan counts on competing in the next world championship

Tobi Amusan after winning the 100m hurdles final in the 2021 Diamond League at Zurich, Switzerland

The next World Athletics Championship is scheduled at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary, this year from August 19 to 27. Amusan won the World Championship last year and she plans to defend the title by clearing her name as soon as possible.

"I have FAITH that this will be resolved in my favor and that I will be competing at the World Championship in August," Amusan wrote in her Instagram post.

Amusan is a Nigerian athlete who competes in 100m hurdles. The 26-year-old won a gold medal in World Athletics Championship in 2022 held in Eugene, Oregon, United States. The world champion also won two gold medals consecutively in the Diamond League series in the years 2021 and 2022. She has managed to win two Commonwealth Games gold medals in the years 2018 and 2022 to her name.

Tobi Amusan mentioned that she is ready to stand up for herself and wants the case to be decided by a tribunal of three arbitrators before the start of the next world championship. She believes that the decision would be in her favor and she'll get to defend her previous title.

It's a matter of time before we get to know if Tobi Amusan will be able to compete and defend her title.