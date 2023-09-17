Sha'Carri Richardson explains flaunting natural hair at Diamond League Final

Sha'Carri Richardson made the world raise eyebrows as she flaunted her natural hair while competing at the 2023 Diamond League Final. The 23-year-old also disclosed a special reason behind carrying a wig-less look after a long time.

The American athlete has often been in the news for her statement-making wigs. After carrying her iconic orange wig in the 2021-2022 season, Richardson made headlines by throwing it away at the USA Track and Field Championships. Recently, she stunned the world yet again by carrying her natural yellow hair in Oregon, Eugene.

At the Diamond League Final 2023, Richardson achieved a fourth-place finish in the women’s 100m race. She clocked 10.80s after third-placed Elaine Thompson-Herah’s 10.79s timing.

Moreover, second-placed Marie-Josée Ta Lou recorded 10.75, and her rival Shericka Jackson stunned the world by clinching the 100m race win with her 10.70s.

After the championship, Richardson told the reporters of the NBC Olympics and Paralympics about her new look, saying:

"I will say my coach, I told him that if I go 10.06, I’ll wear my natural hair. So, when I became the world champion, instead a championship record I ran a 10.65. So I had to pull out the natural."

Sha'Carri Richardson won the 100m title at the World Championship in Budapest last month by clocking a personal best of 10.65s.

Why did Sha'Carri Richardson throw away her orange wig in Budapest?

During the USA Track and Field Championships 2023 in Oregon, Eugene in July, Sha'Carri Richardson made headlines not just for her 100m but also for her gesture with her iconic orange wig.

A few seconds before the race kicked off, the athlete performed a dramatic gesture of throwing away her wig and getting ready for her mark. After that, she won the 100m race clocking 10.82s and also paved her way for the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

Richardson made a strong comeback in the national championship after a series of ups and downs in her personal and professional life. So, when 'Real Talk with Tee' asked Richardson about her intention behind throwing away her wig, she replied:

"I want to show you guys that I am still that girl, but I am better. I am still that girl, but I am stronger. I am still that girl, but I am wiser. So I had to shed old and present the new."