Sha'Carri Richardson features in Nike's 'Runaway Anywhere' campaign

Sha'Carri Richardson was featured in the Nike Women's "Runaway Anywhere" campaign following her remarkable performance at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

The campaign featured a diverse group of women who are redefining the fashion world by embracing themselves. Richardson was featured alongside seven remarkable women including Midge Purce, an American soccer player. The stirring ensemble included other talented women stylists and costume designers.

Richardson has always been confident about her appearance by embracing her unique style. She is frequently spotted with eye-catching long nails, vibrant hair, long eyelashes, and stunning outfits. The 23-year-old was seen donning her distinctive look in the video with long green nails and hair styled in her unique one-of-a-kind fashion.

The Nike Women took to their social media handle to post a video from the campaign celebrating the women's journey for pushing the boundaries of fashion.

"Here’s to 8 women who are effortlessly expanding the boundaries of fashion – just by being themselves," the video was captioned.

Richardson's inspiration for her fashion comes from Florence Griffith-Joyner and her grandmother. She often stands out as a distinctive athlete in the lineups. Richardson frequently takes to social media to post pictures of her outfits and fans can't stop gushing about it.

Sha'Carri Richardson adorned Nike's Swoosh while breaking the championship record at the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Sha'Carri Richardson has been sponsored by Nike since 2019. Nike supported the American sprinter since she rose to fame as a freshman at Lousiana State University. The brand even supported the 23-year-old after she failed a drug test in 2021 to miss the Tokyo Olympics.

Richardson is regularly seen sporting Nike's Spikes. She was seen donning Nike's Swoosh while competing in the women's 100m event at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

She became the fastest woman in the world by winning the 100m event with a spectacular time of 10.65 seconds to create a championship record. Her stunning time in Budapest is just 0.16 seconds behind American Olympian, Florence Griffith-Joyner's 10.49 seconds world record, which she made in 1988.

Richardson further went on to win a bronze medal in the 200m event with a time of 21.92 seconds behind defending champion Shericka Jackson and Gabby Thomas. She led her team to victory by running an anchor leg in the women's 4x100m relay. Apart from Nike, Richardson is also endorsed by Beats and Apple Music.