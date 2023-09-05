American athlete Sha’Carri Richardson shared the thoughts that kept her motivated during the 2023 World Athletics Championships. Before climbing the success ladder recently, the 23-year-old experienced a series of career lows and tussle with media in 2021 and 2022. However, her strong comeback this year proved her critics wrong.

Sha’Carri Richardson got an opportunity to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. However, after qualifying in the trials, she tested positive for marijuana consumption. Later on, she clarified that she consumed the drug to deal with the pressure of qualifying while bearing the pain of her mother’s demise.

Richardson continued her attempts to qualify for bigger championships but was unsuccessful. While competing in the 2022 USATF Championships, the former LSU athlete could not reach the finals of the 100m and 200m races. As a result, Richardson’s future was heavily questioned by the media.

However, after months of preparation, Sha’Carri Richardson made a stunning return ahead of the 2023 World Athletics Championships. She qualified for the big event by clocking an impressive 10.82s in the 100m race at the 2023 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Moreover, she won her first-ever world championship gold medal in the 100m race by clocking 10.65s. She also achieved a bronze medal in the 200m race, finishing at 21.92s, and another gold medal in the women’s 4x100m relay.

Looking back at her run at the world championships, Sha’Carri Richardson recently shared her thoughts on Instagram as she added two photographs of herself.

In the first story, she wrote:

“To be the underdog isn’t the worst but to give up isn’t living up to your worth.”

Sha'Carri Richardson's Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

In the following story, she continued:

“Which isn’t base off the flesh but what your soul feels for when you’re alone & you know what’s next."

Sha'Carri Richardson's Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

Sha’Carri Richardson’s tussle with media

Sha’Carri Richardson at Day 8 of World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

During her subpar performances in 2022, Sha’Carri Richardson faced constant questioning from the media. The athlete experienced the ruthless behavior of the media not just towards her but other athletes as well. She once said that the questions of the media also affected the mental health of participants.

During one of her championships in 2022, she lashed out at the media for their behavior. Richardson told one of the reporters:

“I’m coming to speak, not on just my behalf but on all athletes' behalf, that when you guys [reporters] do interviews, you should respect athletes more,” Richardson said.

She added:

“Y’all should understand them, coming from whether they’re winning, whether they’re losing, whatever the case may be. Athletes deserve way more respect than when y’all just come and throw cameras into their faces.”