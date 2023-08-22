“No, thank you!!” - Sha’Carri Richardson avoids media after winning gold at the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Sha’Carri Richardson was spotted avoiding the media yet again after the 100m race event at the 2023 World Athletics Championships on August 21. The American athlete accomplished a huge career milestone by winning her first world championship gold medal in the event. However, Richardson cared to address the media selectively post her win.

On Day 3 of the world championships, Sha’Carri Richardson managed to claim an impressive win by clocking 10.65s running through lane 9. Moreover, her competitors, Shericka Jackson of Jamaica, won the silver medal with 10.72s, while five-time 100m world champion, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, settled with a bronze medal, clocking 10.77s.

After concluding her win at the 100m world championship, Richardson was spotted interacting with a section of media, ignoring others. A Twitter page name, Unconventional Voices of Track and Field, shared a video of the athlete's interaction with a black journalist and then walking away telling other journalists,

"No, thank you!"

The page captioned Sha’Carri Richardson’s video as,

"Sha'Carri didn't stop to talk to ANY of the media, saying, 'No, thank you!' She ONLY stopped to talk to these black journalists!"

Sha’Carri Richardson’s clash with media in recent years

Richardson has frequently taken a stand for athletes to be treated as human beings by the media. In 2022, the athlete failed to clear the women’s 100m at the U.S. Track and Field Championships.

Following her defeat, she did not interact with the media and walked away without looking at them. Later on, Sha’Carri Richardson again missed qualifying for the world championships as she could not perform well in the 200m race as well.

The next moment when she came face-to-face with the media, she was asked by the reporters to speak on her experience at the 2022 U.S. Track and Field Championships. Expressing her disgust at the way the media jumps on athletes after they lose in a race, Sha’Carri appealed that the media should be more respectful towards them. She stated that reporters and camera persons must be more considerate regardless of whether they won or lost.

Furthermore, she added,

“Understand how an athlete operates and then ask your questions. Then be more understanding of the fact that they are still human, no matter just to the fact that y’all are just trying to get something to put out in an article to make a dollar. Thank you.”

Saying this, she again walked away from the media without interacting further.